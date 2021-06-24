What exactly do the Carolina Panthers have at DT in 2021?
What exactly do the Carolina Panthers have at defensive tackle heading into a critical 2021 season for the organization?. It’s been an exciting offseason of recruitment for the Carolina Panthers as they look to secure their first winning record since 2017 next season. General manager Scott Fitterer was thrown in at the deep end following his appointment from the Seattle Seahawks, maneuvering extremely well in difficult circumstances to upgrade the roster considerably.catcrave.com