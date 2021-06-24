BrightStone Moves Dirt for Land of Dreams

On 140 acres of pastoral Williamson County land, including a gorgeous hillside overlooking two lakes, 120 individuals who have intellectual and developmental challenges will have the opportunity to live and grow. BrightStone will offer them a chance to learn essential life skills, develop productive work habits, and gain beneficial job skills. They will be able to explore job opportunities both on the campus and in the community that will use their strengths and engage their interests. Moreover, these students will be able to live in their own home with assistance as needed, while also participating in social activities in their community, their Land of Dreams.