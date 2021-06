Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. If it’s been a minute since you’ve last browsed J.Crew’s sale section, then we recommend dropping whatever it is you’re doing and heading over there now, as some of the brand’s most popular styles are up for grabs and some at an additional 30% off. Our picks from the sale include this handsome linen-cotton polo sweater for when the temperature takes a dip, the ever-popular 8″ Dock Shorts, currently available in four colors and now only $40 and the sleek leather Court Sneakers, an extra 30% off with code SHOPSALE for a grand total of $70.