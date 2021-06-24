Photo of the Day: June 24, 2021

The concerts are held on the east lawn next to the house. Rubiks Groove is the entertainment this weekend. Parking is free. Restrooms are on-site. Food and drinks are available for purchase or attendees may bring their own (including alcohol). No tents, grills, open flames, political displays, or pets are allowed. Please keep this historic site clean by taking your trash with you at the end of the evening. Trash bags provided by Keep Williamson Beautiful will be available at no charge.