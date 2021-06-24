Photo of the Day: June 24, 2021

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix proudly announces Wesley Financial Group will serve as presenting sponsor for the Grand Prix’ opening day Friday, August 6. The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes. That night’s Freedom Friday Tribute Concert: Music City’s Best Honor All Those Who Serve and Protect will feature special guest appearances by several of Nashville’s top artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr and Vince Neil. Aside from providing thousands of tickets to members of those groups, that night’s concert will bring awareness to military charities, including the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.