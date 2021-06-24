Cancel
Oceanside, NY

Uncle Louie G's Italian Ices & Ice Cream opens in Oceanside

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncle Louie G’s distinctive blue-and-white-striped awnings shade the thresholds of scores of Italian ice shops throughout Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens — plus a few in New Jersey and one in Lindenhurst — but, until May, Nassau County was a Louie G’s-free zone. That changed when a spiffy new location took up residence in Oceanside, in the same Long Beach Road shopping center as A & S Fine Foods and Captain Mike’s Seafood & Lobster. (The shop’s flagstone facade precluded the construction of an awning, but the blue and white stripes are a recurrent decorative element inside.)

www.newsday.com
