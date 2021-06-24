Cancel
Franklin, TN

Allie Colleen to Perform at Franklin Theatre

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Allie Colleen will have a show at the Franklin Theatre on Friday, August 6th at 8 pm (rescheduled from 2020). Releasing her debut single in 2019, she’s continued to release new music with her latest being “Pink Lemonade” the fourth single from her debut album Stones. An avid songwriter, “Pink...

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

