Allie Colleen to Perform at Franklin Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre presents In the Heights, the phenomenon by Lin-Manuel Miranda that became a musical sensation on Broadway and went on to win four Tony Awards (including Best Musical and Best Score). The story explores three days in the characters' lives in New York's vibrant Washington Heights. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions people take with them and which they leave behind.