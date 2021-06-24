Allie Colleen to Perform at Franklin Theatre

Pickers Vodka Supports Single With Specialty Drink. NASHVILLE, TENN. – On the rise singer / songwriter, Allie Colleen, released her new single “Pink Lemonade,” the fourth single off her high demand debut album Stones. The sexy tune with a summer vibe was penned by Nora Collins, Nick Donley and Matt McVaney and is the only recording on the project that Allie Colleen did not have a hand in writing. The new music was produced by Joe Costa and Ben Watts, engineered by Matt “Buster” Allen, mixed by Ben Watts and mastered by Alex Dobbert. Studio musicians included Grady Saxman – Drums, Mike Brignardello – Bass, Sol Philcox-Littlefield – Electric Guitar, Johnny Garcia – Acoustic Guitar, Gabe Allen – Keys, Menna – Background Vocals and Joe Costa – Background Vocals. “Pink Lemonade” is available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, Amazon Music and more here.