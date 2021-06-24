'The Buzz': LI teen Kyla Carter talks about starring in new Trolls series

Kyla Carter is not like most high school sophomores. The Sayville native juggles her school work with writing and releasing new music, acting on Broadway, and starring in an animated television series. The teenager joins “The Buzz” this week to talk about the latest release from the Trollstopia universe, and what it’s been like growing up in the world of the performing arts. At just 5 years old, Carter entered show business, and never looked back. Plus, the actress and singer shares her favorite spot on Long Island, especially come summer! Be sure to check out Kyla Carter’s episode of “The Buzz,” out now. Credit: Newsday Studio.