Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sayville, NY

'The Buzz': LI teen Kyla Carter talks about starring in new Trolls series

Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyla Carter is not like most high school sophomores. The Sayville native juggles her school work with writing and releasing new music, acting on Broadway, and starring in an animated television series. The teenager joins “The Buzz” this week to talk about the latest release from the Trollstopia universe, and what it’s been like growing up in the world of the performing arts. At just 5 years old, Carter entered show business, and never looked back. Plus, the actress and singer shares her favorite spot on Long Island, especially come summer! Be sure to check out Kyla Carter’s episode of “The Buzz,” out now. Credit: Newsday Studio.

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sayville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trolls#Television Series#Long Island#Performing Arts#Newsday Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...