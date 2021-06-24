Cancel
Columbus, OH

Best bets: Strawberry Festival, outdoor markets, theater and more this weekend in Columbus

Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Each Thursday, we offer suggestions for things to do in the coming days. Let's face it: By the weekend, we are all ready for some fun, relaxation and entertainment. This week there is much to choose from: In the mood to attend a theater engagement? Consider "The African Company Presents Richard III," presented by Actors' Theatre of Columbus at Schiller Park amphitheater; or "Otterbein Playwright Collective," a collection of three one-act plays written by Otterbein students.

