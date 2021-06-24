Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Buick Envision Discount Cuts Price By 9 Percent In June 2021

By Francisco Cruz
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Buick Envision discount offers 9 percent below MSRP for the crossover model. Separately, a base cash allowance of $2,200 is also available, and can grow to as much as $3,450 when combined with a $500 loyalty incentive as well as a $750 Western Select Market Conquest incentive, or $3,200 when combined with the loyalty incentive and a $500 GM Financial offer in other markets. Meanwhile, 0 percent APR plus a $500 or $750 cash discount is also available, depending on the market.

gmauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Gm Financial#Non Gm#Gmc Loyalty Cash#Gm Financial#Lease#Ultra#Gm Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Offering $20,000 Discount On One Of Its Cars

The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell crossover is only available from a few dealers in California, but the brand is hoping to attract customers by offering a massive $20,000 incentive for the vehicle, according to Cars Direct. To sweeten the offer even more, buyers can get 0 percent interest of 72 months.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Escape Discount Offers Up To $5,500 Cashback In June 2021

A Ford Escape discount offers up to $5,500 off the price of 2020 models during June 2021. Meanwhile, a lesser discount can be combined with interest-free financing. Neither incentives are offered nationwide and are only available in select markets/regions. What’s more, Ford appears to offer a cashback incentive towards the...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Lincoln Aviator Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In June 2021

During June 2021, a new Lincoln Aviator discount offers up to $1,000 off select 2021 Aviator models. The offer appears to be available nationwide. As Ford Authority previously reported, Lincoln is no longer offering incentives for the 2020 Aviator models. 2021 Lincoln Aviator Incentives. Lincoln Aviator discounts available during June...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford EcoSport Discount Offers Up To $6,250 Off In June 2021

During June 2021, a Ford EcoSport discount takes up to $6,250 off select 2020 EcoSport models, though the offer varies by region. Notably, the heftiest offers appear to apply to the range-topping SES and Titanium models. Ford is also offering lower, albeit still generous, cashback discounts for 2021 EcoSport models...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Lincoln Nautilus Discount Takes $2,500 Off In June 2021

Lincoln Nautilus discount offers during June 2021 consist of a $2,500 cashback rebate or interest-free financing for 2020 models. The offers are available nationwide. Interestingly, Lincoln is not offering any incentives for 2021 Nautilus models this month. Lincoln Nautilus Incentives. Featured Lincoln Nautilus discount offers during June 2021 are as...
Buying Carscar-revs-daily.com

2021 Buick Envision Review

The 2021 Buick Envision was redesigned for 2021, and with Buick’s attempts to appeal to younger buyers, the Envision has a much more captivating design than the outgoing model. Exterior. The Envision is the best-looking GM vehicle in this class. As far as exterior design goes Chevy’s Equinox utilitarian, GMC’s...
Carsgmauthority.com

All-New Buick Envision Plus Officially Launches In China

After completing the pre-order period for the all-new Buick Envision Plus in China, which began earlier this month, General Motors has just officially launched Buick’s latest crossover in the Asian country. The new Envision Plus arrives to further strengthen the brand’s offering in the increasingly popular compact utility vehicle segment, as the third-largest member of the Envision family in the Chinese market.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Discount Takes $1,000 Off Price In June 2021

A new Chevy Malibu discount lowers the price of the American-made sedan by $1,000 and is exclusive to 2021 Chevy Malibu models. Chevy is also offering a competitive, nationwide lease offer for select 2021 Malibu LT models, with special incentives for current eligible lessees. However, the Bow Tie brand isn’t promoting any special financing incentives in June, unlike the past few months during which 0 percent APR combined with a cashback rebate was available.
Gas Pricegmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Trax Pricing To Start At $22,595

General Motors has confirmed pricing for the 2022 Chevy Trax subcompact crossover. The 2022 Chevy Trax will start at $22,595 in the United States for the entry-level LS trim with front-wheel drive. That figure includes the mandatory $1,195 destination and freight charge. The Trax will only be offered in two...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5 Discount Takes $1,500 Off In June 2021

A Cadillac CT5 discount offer reduces the purchase price of 2021 CT5 models by $1,500 during June 2021. A seperate offer of $500 cash combined with interest-free financing is also available for the 2021 models. Additionally, Cadillac is offering a $2,000 rebate toward the lease of a 2021 CT5 sedan to current eligible non-GM lessees. Notably, the automaker is no longer offering manufacturer rebates for any remaining 2020 CT5 units.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Survey: Consumers focus on value for price, not brand discounts

Retailers should prioritize offering everyday value over brand-focused discounts, according to a new survey. Results from a survey of more than 500 U.S. consumers from retail marketing technology provider Bluecore indicates that a leading 57% of respondents say price has the greatest impact on their purchase decisions. Following price in a distant second place is recommendation (20%), trailed by necessity (16%) and brand (7%).
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Is Cutting Nexo Prices By 30% This Month

The Hyundai Nexo isn't selling very well - partly because it's a fuel cell vehicle and people haven't quite come to terms with accepting the shortage of hydrogen filling stations, and partly because it has limited availability only in the state of California. But that doesn't mean it's a bad car at all. In fact, it offers more range than a Tesla Model S - almost double actually. Sadly, older models were quite expensive, and that is part of the reason that buyers have been wary of owning one. To help spur these buyers on, Hyundai is now offering a massive discount on the Nexo. According to a bulletin sent out to dealers, a conditional offer entitles Nexo buyers to a $20,000 discount plus 0% APR for six years.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Issues Fix For Incorrect Cargo Capacity Label On GMC Canyon

General Motors has issued a service update for certain examples of the 2021 GMC Canyon mid-size pickup over an issue related to the Monroney labels, otherwise known as window stickers. The problem: affected vehicles were delivered with a Monroney label that incorrectly states the vehicle’s Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy...
protoolreviews.com

Makita Tool Deals and Discounts for June 2021

We’ve found Makita Tools to provide an excellent combination of run-time and power. The brand has dominated things like our best impact driver head-to-head tests in the past. On the OPE (outdoor power equipment) side, Makita has a rich history of both gas and battery-powered lawn tools. For all these reasons, we love seeing Makita tool deals and discounts offered to the Pros who appreciate their tools the most.
IndustryPosted by
Family Handyman

Lumber Prices Down Nearly 40 Percent From May Peak

After more than a year of skyrocketing costs, lumber prices are finally trending downward. The price of lumber dropped dramatically over the last two weeks, settling near $1,000 per thousand board feet for the first time since late March 2021, the onset of the pandemic. That dropoff marks a 40 percent decrease from peak May 2021 prices when lumber hit an all-time high of $1,686 per thousand board feet.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2024 Honda Prologue: The Brand's Electric SUV for North America Has a Name

The slow drip of information about the new electric SUVs coming from the Honda and Acura brands continues with this latest droplet from the information faucet: the higher-volume Honda model will bear the name Prologue. The 2024 Honda Prologue is due to arrive in 2024, and its name signifies its...
Bicyclesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prophete Cargo: low-priced cargo e-bike at discount

After a short sales period at the beginning of April, a limited number of cargo e-bikes from the Prophete discount brand are back in the Aldi range (north and south). In contrast to the manufacturer’s price of around 4300 euros (currently “not available”), the retail chain offers it via “Aldi delivers” for 3250 euros, while Aldi Süd says: “while stocks last”, Aldi Nord terminates the sale on July 17th .2021 “or while stocks last”. Lidl and electronics wholesalers, such as Saturn and others, also sell the same bike in small variations.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro Production Moved Up By A Month

Production of the 2022 Chevy Camaro is now scheduled to start on August 17th, GM Authority has learned. That may seem like a straightforward piece of information at first, but this is in fact the third time that GM has changed the date. In February of this year, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM was planning to begin production of the 2022 Camaro on June 14th. In late May, the plans were revised, and workers were planned to get going on the new model on September 20th.