Buick Envision Discount Cuts Price By 9 Percent In June 2021
A new Buick Envision discount offers 9 percent below MSRP for the crossover model. Separately, a base cash allowance of $2,200 is also available, and can grow to as much as $3,450 when combined with a $500 loyalty incentive as well as a $750 Western Select Market Conquest incentive, or $3,200 when combined with the loyalty incentive and a $500 GM Financial offer in other markets. Meanwhile, 0 percent APR plus a $500 or $750 cash discount is also available, depending on the market.gmauthority.com