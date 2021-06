Kyle Jamieson has the potential to become one of the best all-rounders in world cricket in the days to come, legendary Sachin Tendulkar believes after watching giant Black Cap torment India’s top batsmen in recent Championship final of the test world. In New Zealand’s emphatic title triumph, Jamieson played a major role with game numbers of 7 for 61 in 44 overs as well as a valuable 21 points in his team’s first try. “Kyle Jamieson is a fantastic all-rounder. He will continue and become one of the best all-rounders in cricket in the world,” Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel.