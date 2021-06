The world is getting more competitive with every passing day as people are getting more technically sound. This is enabling them to deal with the growing complexities at workplace. Bigger and better things are being expected out of people who are juggling with numerous clients under one roof. But human errors are bound to creep in irrespective of how much efficiency you try to put into work. After all, it’s not practically possible for the human mind to keep track of ever-growing contact details. Keeping note of the same might seem like a viable option but often entrepreneurs end up misplacing their documents. Contact details of prospective clients might also change and it becomes more difficult to correlate the same with different databases.