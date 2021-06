That’s what Jack Browne of The Score has predicted in his article Finding Homes for the Biggest Names Still Unsigned in Free Agency, who writes:. Peterson continues to fight back harder against Father Time than anyone in the NFL not named Tom Brady. After two solid seasons in Washington, the 36-year-old had 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions in 2020. Peterson needs just 450 more to pass Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list, so it's a given he will try and play at least one more campaign.