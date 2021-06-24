Cancel
People: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Paid $3.3M for Frogmore Cottage Rent & Renovations

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting down roots in California, they still have a home in the U.K. After the release of a detailed report, the royal couple's Windsor residence expenses were revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't cut all their ties to the British royal family; they are still holding on to their Windsor residence at least until March 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage after finding their place as senior working royals, and the couple didn't hinder when it came to investing in their British home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXtAV_0adsaXnr00

HEFTY AMOUNT

A recent report revealed that Prince Harry and his wife paid a hefty $3.3 million for the renovation and rent for Frogmore Cottage, which allows the royal home to be licensed to them until March 2022.

The Sussexes paid the money in September 2020 and was thought to have covered the renovation of the ten-bedroom home, but it also included the rent until next year. Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, shared:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covered the refurbishment costs."

Harry and Meghan paid for £2.4m Frogmore Cottage refurb AND 18 months' rent https://t.co/A7X2YMQfom

— The Sun (@TheSun_NI) June 24, 2021

FROGMORE COTTAGE

Prince Harry Markle moved into Frogmore Cottage with their firstborn, Archie, in April 2019 and called the residence their home until the end of March 2020, when they officially stepped away from their roles as senior working royals.

Prince Charles allocated a lump sum of £4.5 million to give to Prince Harry and Prince William.

After moving out of the Windsor residence, they paid another five months rent before transferring the $3.3 million and starting on a new page in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid $3.3 Million for Frogmore Cottage Rent and Renovations, New Report Reveals https://t.co/EEAKn0IKTo

— People (@people) June 23, 2021

QUARANTINE STATION

The Duke of Sussex returned to his former U.K. residence before his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral in April. Prince Harry used Frogmore Cottage as his quarantine base after traveling from America.

The Sussexes have allowed Prince Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank to move into the residence with their firstborn son August because it will otherwise remain empty and unused.

Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Home: https://t.co/odGMpI7PIV pic.twitter.com/i8dT94S25S

— PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 7, 2021

PRINCE CHARLES' AID

The report that shared the news that the Sussexes reimbursed taxpayers' money used to pay for Frogmore Cottage also revealed that Prince Harry received financial help from Prince Charles up until the summer of 2020.

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry shared a different story when he said that his father cut him off completely when he decided to step back from the royal family.

Amid quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home in the UK for #PrincePhilip's funeral on April 17, #PrinceHarry reportedly is worried about "leaving #MeghanMarkle when she’s so far along in her pregnancy."https://t.co/ixMLU6Cdj6

— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) April 13, 2021

A senior Clarence House spokesperson revealed that the Prince of Wales aided Prince Harry and Markle until they could stand on their own feet in America.

Prince Charles allocated a lump sum of £4.5 million to Prince Harry and Prince William during the younger brother's transition into life beyond the Windsor family.

