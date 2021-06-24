Cancel
Fortnite cat food locations - where to collect cat food in Dirty Docks or Retail Row

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 21 days ago
Having to collect Fortnite cat food in Dirty Docks or Retail Row sounds like the sort of task we'd be set by Kit. While the diminutive feline is no longer an NPC character you can meet in the game, we're now seeing his cute little face (replete with chef's hat) on the shipping containers and packing boxes found near these collectible tins. You'll need to pick up two of them for this final legendary part of the Fortnite Week 3 quests, and helpfully there are several places you can do this so you have a choice of where to head in Fortnite to gather up the kibble. If you're looking for some pointers then we have all of the Fortnite cat food locations, and details for exactly where to go to collect cat food.

