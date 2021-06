STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now that we’ve hit this milestone of birthdays — the Big 5-0 — it reminds of such celebrations in the restaurant business. In our place, the former American Grill, part of the drill when training new servers and busboys was the stern “talk” about conversations with guests — no politics, no religion and no answer to anything remotely resembling the question, “How old do you think I really am?” For all of those topics, honest answers most likely offend.