I might have accidentally contributed to some misunderstanding, so let me explain. In the middle of January, I recapped a game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks for our Draft Watch series. The subtitle of the piece read that Cunningham still isn’t perfect. In support of that premise, I pointed out that he could improve as a passer, ball-handler and defender. I don’t want to over-inflate my influence, but apparently the basketball world read that piece and ran with it to the point of coming up with all kinds of reasons Cade shouldn’t be the top overall pick.