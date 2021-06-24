Cancel
A Well-Meaning Feature Leaves Millions of Dell PCs Vulnerable

By Lily Hay Newma
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have known for years about security issues with the foundational computer code known as firmware. It's often riddled with vulnerabilities, it's difficult to update with patches, and it's increasingly the target of real-world attacks. Now a well-intentioned mechanism to easily update the firmware of Dell computers is itself vulnerable as the result of four rudimentary bugs. And these vulnerabilities could be exploited to gain full access to target devices.

www.wired.com
#Dell Computers#Online Privacy#Remote Control#Biosconnect#Dell Client#Tiktok
