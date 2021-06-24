A Well-Meaning Feature Leaves Millions of Dell PCs Vulnerable

Security researchers from Eclypsium have discovered a total of four vulnerabilities in Dell's SupportAssist software. As the software is pre-installed on the majority of Dell machines running Windows, millions of systems are at risk of remote attack. Eclypsium says that a total of 129 Dell models are affected by the security issues. The chain of vulnerabilities that leaves systems open to attack has a cumulative CVSS score of 8.3 (High) and there is a warning that they "pose significant risks to the integrity of Dell devices". Security flaws have been found in the BIOSConnect feature of SupportAssist which could be… [Continue Reading]