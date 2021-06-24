The inhuman nature of secular humanism
Renaissance Humanism developed in Europe as an enterprise within Christian academia to understand the classical world from the original languages. Christian academics believed this would lead to spiritual renewal.1 Ancient Humanism effectively had two meanings: that of philanthropy, and education in the liberal arts (which included rhetoric, poetry, grammar, moral philosophy, and history).2 It was this latter view that was the focus in Renaissance Europe, and it paved the way for the Reformation. After the Reformation, Unitarian intellectuals re-directed Humanism as a movement, and in 1654 formally rejected the God of the Bible (specifically the denial of Christ’s divinity). Thus a process had been started that turned a once-learned venture into one that is decidedly anti-Christian in its modern outlook.creation.com