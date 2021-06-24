CAM Shut’s Out Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference Baseball Game

(Anita) Connor McKee pitched a five-inning shutout in a 14-0 win over Glidden –Ralston in a Rolling Valley High Baseball game at Glidden-Ralston on Wednesday night.

McKee allowed no runs on three hits and struck out eight batters in five innings of work for the Cougars now 17-3 on the season. CAM scored 14-runs on nine hits. Lane Spieker hit a home run and a single for the visitors. Colby Rich finished the night with a single and a double and two RBI. Connor McKee stroked an RBI single, and Joe Kaufman, Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follman, Seth Hensley, Jack Follman, and Brody Paulsen each hit singles for CAM.

The Cougars scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, six runs in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth and final inning to seal the deal.

CAM picks up its seventh straight win and travels to Ar-We-Va on Friday night.