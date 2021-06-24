Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

CAM Shut’s Out Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference Baseball Game

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Anita) Connor McKee pitched a five-inning shutout in a 14-0 win over Glidden –Ralston in a Rolling Valley High Baseball game at Glidden-Ralston on Wednesday night.

McKee allowed no runs on three hits and struck out eight batters in five innings of work for the Cougars now 17-3 on the season. CAM scored 14-runs on nine hits. Lane Spieker hit a home run and a single for the visitors. Colby Rich finished the night with a single and a double and two RBI. Connor McKee stroked an RBI single, and Joe Kaufman, Cade Ticknor, Ethan Follman, Seth Hensley, Jack Follman, and Brody Paulsen each hit singles for CAM.

The Cougars scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, six runs in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth and final inning to seal the deal.

CAM picks up its seventh straight win and travels to Ar-We-Va on Friday night.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cam Shut#Colby Rich#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Columbus, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Little league intermediate baseball shuts out Columbus

Landry Mendoza led the Washington County Little League All-Star Intermediate team on the mound in a 6-0 shutout of Columbus on Saturday here at Linda Anderson park. Mendoza totaled 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits and one walk. He also contributed on offense with two RBI, a triple, one hit and one run. Owen Finke led the offense with four runs on one hit, two walks and one RBI.
Altoona, PAwdadradio.com

CURVE SHUT OUT RUBBERDUCKS

Righthander Jeff Passantino threw six shutout innings as Altoona knocked out Akron, 3-0 last night. Passantino gave up just four hits while striking out six. Righty Hunter Stratton got the save. The Curve took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Rodolfo Castro and it remained 1-0 until the...
Sturgis, SDtodayskccr.com

Post 8 Baseball Walks-Off Aberdeen, Shuts out Sturgis

Post 8 Baseball has upped its winning streak to seven with a 5-4 walk-off win over Aberdeen and 8-0 shutout over Sturgis on Tuesday at Hyde Stadium. Aberdeen jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning but the Smittys would allow the Eights to return the three runs off of an error in the bottom half of the inning. Aberdeen would reclaim the lead in the top of the third off starter Elliot Leif but Jayden Wiebe and Brady Getz held down the Smittys in the final four innings as each allowed a hit and three strikeouts in two innings apiece. Post 8 would open the seventh inning with a walk by Jack Van Camp, a single by Aaron Booth, a bunt single by Brecken Krueger and with one out, Wiebe came to the plate to be the hero…
Watertown, NYnny360.com

Collegiate baseball: Watertown at Mohawk Valley game rained out

Monday’s Watertown Rapids Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs was postponed due to rain. It was the second rainout of the season for the Rapids (3-4), who had their June 8 game at the Auburn Doubledays called off due to thunderstorms. Also on Monday, the Oneonta at Glens Falls and Saugerties at Albany games were called off due to thunderstorms.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Marshall Varsity Baseball Team Lost their Away Conference Game against Barstow, 6-9

Marshall Fundamental’s varsity baseball team lost its playoff game against Barstow (CA) by a score of 6-9. The game is a part of the “2021 CIF Southern Section Baseball Championships (California) – Division VI” tournament. Marshall Fundamental School, 990 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, (626) 396-5810 or visit www.pusd.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=53. Private Schools...
Fullerton, CALos Angeles Daily News

Christian Becerra shuts out JSerra as Harvard-Westlake wins CIF Division 1 baseball title

FULLERTON – It seemed fitting that Christian Becerra had the baseball in his hands to end the game Saturday night. A hard-hit grounder down the first base line to Bennett Markinson was scooped up and underhanded to Becerra who ran over from the mound to touch first base and make the final out in Harvard-Westlake’s 3-0 win over JSerra at Cal State Fullerton to capture the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title that eluded the Wolverines in 2019.
Oakland County, MISpinal Column

Lakes Valley Conference Releases All-LVC Baseball Team

The Lakes Valley Conference recently released the 2021 All-Conference Baseball Team. Lakeland, coached by Brad Farquhar posted an impressive 22-2 conference record to 3-repeat as LVC Champions. Lakeland went 34-5-1 overall on the season. Walled Lake Northern (17-3) finished in second place, followed by South Lyon East (15-6), Walled Lake...
Erie, PAthecorryjournal.com

SeaWolves shut out on Sunday

ERIE — The Erie SeaWolves were shut out for the third time this season, coming up empty Sunday afternoon in their series finale with the Somerset Patriots. Janson Junk tossed six scoreless innings for Somerset, leading the way for a 2-0 final. Max Green started a bullpen day for the...
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Imperial Valley baseball update

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On saturday the Southwest EC Eagles kept their prep baseball season alive with a win over Mt. Carmel 6-1 in El Centro. The Eagles now head back on the road on Tuesday to face top seed Christian. It's do or die scenario for Southwest. The Eagles fell to the top seeded Patriots 7-3 last week. A loss for Southwest in the double elimination Division III playoffs would end the Eagles season.
Tyrone, PAWJAC TV

Tyrone baseball, Ligonier Valley softball book trips to state title games

JOHNSTOWN -- Monday saw plenty of area teams with the chance to punch tickets to title match-ups in baseball and softball. On the baseball diamond, Tyrone topped Central in a thriller 4-2 in front of a capacity crowd at PNG Field in Altoona to earn the right to play for the PIAA-AAA championship. In Class-A, Juniata Valley's semifinal bout with Halifax was moved to Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School.
Baseballbedfordtimes-press.com

Tiger Baseball is on a Roll

Across the way on the baseball diamond the Lenox Tiger Baseball team now has a winning record and are on a four game win streak following a huge week. On Monday the Tigers were in action at home against Riverside. The Tigers and Bulldogs battled back and forth. Lenox scored three in the second inning and two in the third to take a five run lead, but Riverside exploded in the fourth inning for eight runs to take their first lead of the game. The Tigers came back strong scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to regain the lead ten to eight. The Bulldogs scored one in the top of the seventh inning, but that was all and the Tigers claimed the home victory ten to nine.
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers shut out for the first time in 140 games

Zack Wheeler proved too much for the Dodgers to handle, dropping the series finale to the Phillies, 2-0 on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The loss snapped a franchise-record streak of 139 games without the Dodgers being shutout. The last time they didn’t score a run was September 14, 2019.
Baseballnrcolumbus.com

It’s lights out for East Columbus in the baseball playoffs

Sports are fickle. Just when you think you have it figured out and are rolling, you hit a pot hole. That describes East Columbus’ 6-0 loss to the Hobbton Wildcats in Tuesday’s first round 1A East baseball playoff game. East was fresh off a conference co-championship, automatic playoff bid win...
BaseballReading Eagle

Oley Valley reaches PIAA Class 3A baseball title game

CENTER VALLEY >> Lucas Myford hadn’t been in the Oley Valley lineup since a preseason scrimmage in March mostly because of a hand injury. The day before the Lynx played Lake-Lehman, Myford learned he would be starting the PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinal. “Coach (Nate Reed) told me Sunday after...