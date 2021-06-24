Cancel
Mindfulness helps build happy, resilient children

By Maria-Paula Garcia
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Stop and smell the roses. Live in the present. Focus on what is important. These are all things we tell our kids to do — even though we may have trouble doing them ourselves. But what do those phrases mean? They sound good, but what are we really trying to...

Kidstmj4.com

Helping Children Talk About Their Feelings

Feelings can be difficult to express, especially for children who are still in the earliest stages of life. Penfield Children’s Center wants to help, by creating a positive start in life for infants and children of all abilities. Courtney Clark, Psychotherapist in the Behavior Clinic at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some activities that will help teach children about expressing their feelings.
Family Relationshipsiweller.com

A quarter of adults don’t want children — and they’re still happy

Sumary of A quarter of adults don’t want children — and they’re still happy:. New research from Michigan State University psychologists examines characteristics and satisfaction of adults who don’t want children.. As more people acknowledge they simply don’t want to have kids, Jennifer Watling Neal and Zachary Neal, both associate...
Kidslifeskillma.com

The Developing Mind: Understanding Our Children’s Behavior

One of the biggest struggles in parenting is understanding why perfectly sweet and smart children can, in an instant, turn into the most difficult beings ever faced. It’s often as if a switch was flipped and chaos has ensued. This typically results in parents becoming frustrated at their child and disciplining them in the heat of the moment. And while this may seem like the best option, it can be counterproductive in many ways. When parents become knowledgeable about the basics of brain development and how this affects behavior, they can help integrate all areas of the brain and have better parenting success.
YogaYoga Journal

3 Yogi-Approved Practices to Build Resilience

Penning letters to a greater, loving force helps me build resilience. Try it: Take a few moments to ground yourself with deep breaths and stillness. From this settled place, write a love note. Start it with Dear Source, God, Love, Natural Order… use whatever name resonates with you. Express your gratitude for miracles around you and within you—for a heart that beats on its own, for the majestic neurological system that protects and informs you, or for specific challenges you’ve overcome. List as many examples as you can in five minutes. Let this practice remind you how little your beautiful life requires your control or intervention. You’ve bounced back and grown from hardship before, and you will again, naturally. Cultivating awe and gratitude inspires peace in knowing you are supported now.
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

6-18-21 mindfulness, resiliency and beyond

Fond du Lac’s Agnesian HealthCare’s Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Fond du Lac, the Children’s Museum and YMCA to offer a series of programs designed to reduce stress in children’s lives. Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health Matt Doll says the program, Mindfulness, Resiliency and Beyond features a series of programs to help children learn how to deal with the sometimes significant life changes brought on by the pandemic. Some of the programs include Art Therapy, Healthy and Resilient Relationships, breathing skills, and self care. The free programs started this week and run through August 19.
HealthThrive Global

BUILDING RESILIENCE: HOW TO BOUNCE BACK AFTER FAILURE

Moving through heartache, grieving a loss, or dealing with hard emotions such as stress, anger, and disappointment are all a part of life. When we go through and feel these emotions, it seems as if these feelings will last forever and that we will never recover. And then, over time these feelings are less intense and subside. We learn to adapt and we recover.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

Mind Over Matter: 4 Practices To Help Keep Your Brain In Shape

Mind over matter—these days, this proverb feels extra relevant. From mental wellness, to focus, to stress management, the health of our mind is central to our quality of life. So how do we keep our mind in its very best shape? We make brain health a part of our daily routines.
Kidswesterniowatoday.com

Hawki Can Help Your Children!

(Sponsored Content) Having health insurance for our children is more important now than ever. Wouldn’t it be nice to have help to cover the cost of anything from unexpected accidents to regular doctor visits?. Do your children have health & dental insurance?. · They may qualify for Hawki (Healthy and...
Mental Healthnaturemoms.com

Smart Tips to Support Your Loved Ones After Rehab

When someone you love is in recovery, you want to do everything you can to support their journey to wellness and sobriety. Perhaps no time is more crucial for showing your support than when the person you care about emerges from rehab. What can you do to encourage their ongoing...
Boston, MAWBUR

How To Build Resilience In Kids As They Emerge From Trauma

Children are navigating a massive trauma. The pandemic shut down their schools, separated them from their friends and social groups. Some lost family members to the virus, and others kept working as essential employees to help their families navigate financial challenges. Undeniably, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Sleep Matters

Important areas of the brain undergo maturation during adolescence. When adolescents do not sleep well, brain development is affected. Brain development related to poor sleep is most affected in early to mid-adolescence. Improving sleep in adolescents is crucial for optimal outcomes in cognitive, emotional, and physical health. In science, constructing...
Mental Healthkadn.com

How do we bridge the mental health gap?

Krystal Dawn Mcnemar and those at Acadiana counseling center have seen for themselves what happens when mental health is not properly treated. "So I think when you care for your mental health and you do the things that are required to do that like self-care or getting assistance if you need assistance your life just has a better outcome"
Mental HealthConscious Life News

Five Reasons to Share Your Mental Health Struggles

Now, more than ever, we need to help people—and particularly young adults—who are struggling with mental health challenges. This will require training more mental health care practitioners and reimagining ways that schools and workplaces can buffer stress rather than promote it. Just as importantly, we need to change the way people talk about mental illness and work to reduce stigma. And one way to do this is to teach people how to talk about their journey through mental illness.
Petsthelily.com

On my worst mental health days, my 3 dogs get me out of bed

I suffer from anxiety and depression. My dogs help to improve my mental — and physical — health every day. Scientists believe positive human-animal interaction is linked to a reduction of subjective psychological stress and an increase of oxytocin levels in the brain. Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter that is associated with feelings of love, trust and psychological stability. Living with pets has multiple benefits. Here are just a few that I experience every day.
Mental HealthThrive Global

4 effective ways to overcome mental health issues for entrepreneurs

Did you know that a large number of entrepreneurs report problems with their mental health? A normal level of stress and a healthy lifestyle are all part of a successful business. However, even the best entrepreneurs can experience mental health issues. Even if you are a veteran entrepreneur, it’s important to address stress in your lifestyle.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

29 Little Ways to Calm Anxiety

Whether you have a history of panic attacks or you consider yourself cool as a cucumber, anxiety happens to everyone. Seriously. And while there are certainly longer-term solutions, sometimes you just need a quick fix for when you’re feeling particularly stressed. Enter these 29 little ways to calm anxiety, from commenting on a friend’s Instagram post to making a cup of green tea.
Mental Healththephoblographer.com

6 Ways to Use Photography for Mental Health Stability

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify!. 2020 put pressure on everyone’s mental health. Loneliness, depression, anxiety – they all showed up big time. People choose to medicate in different ways, some healthy, and some not so much. But as photographers, we already have the best form of medication in our hands: our cameras. If you’re at a loss as to how you can use photography for mental health improvements, we’ve got some tips below.