Mindfulness helps build happy, resilient children

Penning letters to a greater, loving force helps me build resilience. Try it: Take a few moments to ground yourself with deep breaths and stillness. From this settled place, write a love note. Start it with Dear Source, God, Love, Natural Order… use whatever name resonates with you. Express your gratitude for miracles around you and within you—for a heart that beats on its own, for the majestic neurological system that protects and informs you, or for specific challenges you’ve overcome. List as many examples as you can in five minutes. Let this practice remind you how little your beautiful life requires your control or intervention. You’ve bounced back and grown from hardship before, and you will again, naturally. Cultivating awe and gratitude inspires peace in knowing you are supported now.