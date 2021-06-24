Cancel
Joseph McCarthy would’ve loved Florida’s new ‘intellectual diversity’ law | Editorial

By Editorials
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The state government wants to know what political ideologies and beliefs university professors hold, and it’s giving the green light for students to secretly record lessons to later use what instructors say against them. All of that is being done in the name of free speech. Such twisted logic and...

www.miamiherald.com
Law
Politics
Politicswuwf.org

New Law Requires 'Viewpoint Diversity' Survey On Campus

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 233 into law last week, requiring public universities to survey students and staff annually about their beliefs to assess “viewpoint diversity” on campuses. Barring any legal challenges, the law takes effect July 1. The four members of the western Panhandle delegation — Representatives Jayer...
Florida StateLas Vegas Sun

Florida’s new thought police law stirs echoes of authoritarianism

When dictatorial regimes come to power, highly educated people who don’t share their ideology are often among the first groups they silence. Republican leaders in Florida appear to be getting a head start on just such oppression, with a new state law requiring all public colleges and universities to survey students, faculty and staff about their political beliefs. The law, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last week, also dictates that university students “be shown diverse ideas and opinions, including those that they may disagree with or find uncomfortable.”
Politicswfsu.org

Governor Signs Intellectual Freedom Law That Students See As Unnecessary

A new law, supporters say, will reinforce freedom of speech on college and university campuses got Governor Ron DeSantis’ approval this week. But some say the measure goes too far. Under the new law, school officials can’t block a group from speaking on campus, regardless of their views. College students, however, say the law isn't necessary.
Florida StateWorld Socialist Web Site

Florida governor signs anti-socialist education bills, requiring students and professors to register political views

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this week several reactionary education bills aimed at vilifying socialism within schools. The legislation targets civics education courses in K-12 schools and penalizes state universities that do not bolster right-wing conversative ideology on campuses. At a signing event for the three bills, held...
Florida StateThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Florida Law Will Require Public Colleges to Survey for ‘Intellectual Freedom’ and ‘Viewpoint Diversity’

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed legislation on Tuesday that requires public colleges to survey their level of “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” among other things. Faculty groups have criticized the new law as unnecessary and potentially chilling. Florida’s more than three dozen public colleges and universities will have to...
Florida Stateclick orlando

New Florida law requires state colleges to survey students on views, beliefs

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring each Florida state college to conduct an annual assessment of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity Tuesday. “It used to be thought that a University campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas. Unfortunately, now the norm is really more intellectually repressive environments,” DeSantis said. “You have orthodoxies that are promoted, and other viewpoints are shunned or even suppressed, and we don’t want that in Florida.”
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida law allows unlimited dark money donations and pols don’t care | Editorial

The investigation into a straw candidate in a Miami state Senate race has already resulted in the arrest of former state Sen. Frank Artiles, whose trial is set for Aug. 30. Artiles allegedly paid more than $40,000 to an independent candidate with the same last name as Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez, who lost to Republican Ileana Garcia by 32 votes. That paid-off third-party candidate, Alex ...
Florida Statetallahasseereports.com

Southern Poverty Law Center Files Latest Lawsuit Against Florida’s New Election Law

A far-left legal nonprofit has filed the latest lawsuit against the state of Florida over its new election law. “The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the groups HeadCount and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters Corp., is the fourth challenge to the law, which was passed in April by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Orlando Weekly reported.
Florida Statepunchingbagpost.com

New Florida Law Fights The Evils of Communism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) this Tuesday signed a series of proposals designed to support “intellectual diversity” at public schools, including a renewed focus on Communism and totalitarian governments. If signed into law, they would fight Communism in our public schools and universities. “Why would somebody flee across shark-infested waters,...
Florida StateMiami Herald

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. June 18, 2021. Editorial: Florida election supervisors must keep asking hard questions. Imagine for a moment that you do terrific work, but you have a job where the rules keep changing and the people changing the rules don’t know or care what you do. But they are certain of this: They know your job better than you do.
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida's new voting law has elections supervisors stumped

State Republicans' stab at election reform has confused the hell out of the 67 county elections supervisors from around Florida.What's new: The supervisors vented at a summer conference Wednesday with Florida Division of Elections director Maria Matthews at Tampa's Water Street Marriott."We’re all still struggling with how vague some of the new things put into law are," Okaloosa County election supervisor Paul Lux told the Tampa Bay Times. "We need answers."The state of play: If supervisors are confused about SB 90, which is already facing four separate lawsuits, voters likely will be too. "Some of this is unworkable. Some of it just doesn’t make much sense. Some of it seems to disenfranchise voters," Leon County supervisor Mark Earley told the Times.The big picture: Since the state's 2020 election was a resounding success, some elections supervisors are calling the law, originally 400 pages, a solution looking for a problem.Go deeper: Read the bill for yourself
PoliticsNew York Post

National Archives’ task force cites Rotunda as example of ‘structural racism’

The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the US’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.