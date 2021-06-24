Covid-19: School proms hit by continuing lockdown restrictions

Prince Philip: ‘Grief still really raw’ for family says Tominey. “The normal way of things isn’t normal yet, so I think the whole grieving process is likely, for us, to take a lot longer,” the Countess of Wessex confessed. “It may be the same for many other families out there.” She was absolutely right, because the trauma of losing loved ones in lockdown has left thousands of bereaved people trapped in the middle of the grieving process, unable to process their pain or move on. It has become so common, it has now been recognised by the World Health Organisation as a condition called prolonged grief disorder (PGD). It affects approximately 10 per cent of those bereaved, but if a loved one dies under traumatic or unexpected conditions – such as alone in hospital of Covid after a rapid deterioration – then the risk rises to 30 per cent.