Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: School proms hit by continuing lockdown restrictions

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool proms have become a rite of passage for millions of teenagers but Covid restrictions have forced many to be postponed or even cancelled altogether. What does this mean for pupils, parents and the businesses that have come to rely on this annual summer money-spinner?. 'We didn't get that final...

www.bbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Proms#Covid#Soham Village College#The British Council#Burr Bridal#Histon#Starlite Limos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessbreakingtravelnews.com

Disappointment as lockdown restrictions are extended

The hospitality sector has reacted with dismay to a decision to extend Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England. Prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced earlier that the full reopening of the sector would be delayed by four weeks, until July 19th. The decision means nightclubs will be unable to reopen, while capacity...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Britain Delays Plans to Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed plans to lift coronavirus restrictions by a month because of the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. Johnson said on Monday that restrictions will now be lifted on July 19 instead of June 21. "I think it is sensible to wait...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Lockdown easing in England delayed to 19 July

The final stage of easing lockdown restrictions in England is to be delayed until 19 July. It means most remaining curbs on social contact will continue beyond 21 June, when they had been due to be lifted. The limit on wedding guest numbers will be removed but venues will still...
Health Servicesglobalvoices.org

Alleviating hunger in Bangladesh during Covid-19 restrictions

Bangladesh is experiencing its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising infection rates and deaths since April 2021, however, as of June 2021, the situation is starting to gradually improve. The pandemic has resulted in a significant rise in unemployment and particularly affected day labourers and other low-income groups from the informal sector who have not had any work due to prolonged Covid-19 restrictions and business closures.
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: Long COVID Concerns and Lockdown Uncertainties

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. Around 1 in 20 adults in England may have experienced persistent COVID-19 symptoms, a study suggested. A preprint from the REACT study based on a survey of 508,707 people in the community suggested that long COVID could have affected up to 5.8% of the population, or 2 million adults.
Public Healthnewsatw.com

Covid: PM hopes 19 July is the end of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 19 July is very likely to be the date restrictions are lifted in England. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Lockdown-hit business eviction ban extended

Businesses affected by lockdown will be protected from eviction until the end of September, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced. A ban on evictions for the non-payment of rent was due to be lifted on 30 June, but this will now be extended until 30 September. It is hoped the...
Public HealthFurniture Today

Malaysia extends COVID-19-related lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Malaysian government has extended a COVID-19-related lockdown indefinitely, or until the weekly average number of cases in Malaysia falls below 4,000, news sources have reported. This is the second time the shutdown has been extended since it first went into effect in late May. The...
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Public HealthPosted by
2 On Your Side

Artpark lifts COVID-19 restrictions

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Now that New York State has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, many local businesses and events are doing the same. Artpark is the latest venue to announce that it is removing current COVID-19 restrictions for the 2021 season. This will take effect immediately. Artpark says anyone who plans on...
Public Healththevibes.com

England delays fully lifting Covid-19 restrictions

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by the delta variant. The delay comes as a blow to Johnson’s plans to fully reopen the UK economy on June 21...
Public Healthlatestnewspost.com

Covid-19 and prolonged grief: the tragic legacy of lockdown

Prince Philip: ‘Grief still really raw’ for family says Tominey. “The normal way of things isn’t normal yet, so I think the whole grieving process is likely, for us, to take a lot longer,” the Countess of Wessex confessed. “It may be the same for many other families out there.” She was absolutely right, because the trauma of losing loved ones in lockdown has left thousands of bereaved people trapped in the middle of the grieving process, unable to process their pain or move on. It has become so common, it has now been recognised by the World Health Organisation as a condition called prolonged grief disorder (PGD). It affects approximately 10 per cent of those bereaved, but if a loved one dies under traumatic or unexpected conditions – such as alone in hospital of Covid after a rapid deterioration – then the risk rises to 30 per cent.
High Schoolthesaxon.org

High school marks the unvaccinated at their prom

(CNN) — A New Hampshire high school faces criticism after writing a number on the hand of every student who attended the school’s prom and who ‘could not provide a vaccination card because they did not have or did not share a card or had not completed the vaccination process, “according to a statement from the school.