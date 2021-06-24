Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

'Mega comet' close to dwarf planet size is entering our solar system

By Jak Connor
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 4 days ago

There is a very large object that is moving outside of our solar system, but it will soon enter Saturn's orbit, according to astronomers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlBwy_0adsYt1T00

The very large object is a comet named 2014 UN271, and back in 2013, it was first officially discovered by the Dark Energy Survey, which is a collaborative project that has a goal of mapping galaxies and unlocking more knowledge into dark energy. The discovery by DES was just announced on June 13, and now astronomers are speculating that the rock could be as big as a small dwarf planet with an estimated diameter of anywhere around 80 to 229 miles.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, questioned the assumption that 2014 UN271 is as big as a dwarf planet, saying, "Seems like maybe a tad too small to qualify as dwarf planet? Very cool nevertheless." Foxnews reports that the comet will enter our solar system within the next decade, coming close to Saturn's orbit. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

289K+
Followers
7K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Dwarf Planet#Our Solar System#Planet With#Astronomer#The Dark Energy Survey#Foxnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
AstronomyPosted by
TweakTown.com

Aliens from close to 2,000 world's could be watching us right now

Humans have only just begun our search for alien life out in the cosmos, but have we considered that alien life is already spying on us, and we don't even know it?. A recent study published by a team of astronomers explores this question as they have identified 1,715 stars within 300 light-years of Earth that could view Earth if they had the technology. These nearly 2,000 stars could have been watching Earth for the last 5,000 years. A form of planetary detection is the transit method, and it involves an astronomer viewing and recording the reduction of light from a host star. When an astronomer notices a reduction in the star's brightness, they know an exoplanet is passing by.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Earth’s lopsided core? Strangeness in our planet’s interior

Far beneath our feet, Earth’s inner core is solid iron, very hot and very dense. It’s surrounded by a molten iron-nickel outer core (whose flow generates Earth’s magnetic field) and a rocky mantle that’s mostly solid but which, over eons of time, moves slowly. Illustrations show Earth’s inner core as round, like a ball. But Earth’s core doesn’t tend toward roundness. A new study suggests that Earth’s inner core grows asymmetrically, that is, faster on one side than the other. That’s apparently been the case since our planet’s core began to freeze out from molten iron more than half a billion years ago. The region of the inner core with the fastest growth is located beneath Indonesia’s Banda Sea.
Astronomytechinvestornews.com

The best places to find extraterrestrial life in our solar system, ranked

If you want to believe, now is the time: the hope that we might one day stumble upon alien life is greater than it ever was. No, it’s not going to be little green men speeding through space in flying disks—more likely microbes or primitive bacteria. But a discovery like that would nevertheless be a…
Astronomyclick orlando

Our knowledge of the solar system is expanding. Here’s how scientists define interstellar space

Earth’s neighborhood as we know it is changing as new technology can help reveal more about our little spot in the Milky Way, including what defines interstellar space. NASA’s two Voyager spacecraft, launched in August and September 1977, went on the first-ever tour of the planets of our solar system. They sent back some of the first detailed images of worlds we had only seen through telescopes before but after Neptune, the robotic explorers kept going.
Astronomyopticflux.com

Astronomers Made a 3D Map of Our Solar System’s Heliosphere

Our Solar System’s heliosphere has never looked so great! Thanks to a team of astronomers, we now have the first-ever 3D map of the Solar System’s boundaries. This discovery could help us get a better image of our Solar System’s environment and how it really interacts with interstellar space (another puzzle astronomers try to figure out).
AstronomyNew Scientist

Clays found in Martian crater hint that the planet was once habitable

Parts of Mars may have been habitable for thousands or even a million years, based on analysis of clays found in one of its craters that could only have formed in a stable life-friendly environment. In 2016, NASA’s Curiosity rover used its onboard drill to sample the Martian surface inside...
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Occurrence-weighted Median Planets Discovered by Transit Surveys Orbiting Solar-type Stars and Their Implications for Planet Formation and Evolution

Since planet occurrence and primordial atmospheric retention probability increase with period, the occurrence-weighted median planets discovered by transit surveys may bear little resemblance to the low-occurrence, short-period planets sculpted by atmospheric escape ordinarily used to calibrate mass--radius relations and planet formation models. An occurrence-weighted mass--radius relation for the low-mass planets discovered so far by transit surveys orbiting solar-type stars requires both occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass and Neptune-mass planets to have a few percent of their masses in hydrogen/helium (H/He) atmospheres. Unlike the Earth that finished forming long after the protosolar nebula was dissipated, these occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass planets must have formed early in their systems' histories. The existence of significant H/He atmospheres around Earth-mass planets confirms an important prediction of the core-accretion model of planet formation. It also implies core masses $M_{\text{c}}$ in the range $2~M_{\oplus}\lesssim M_{\text{c}}\lesssim 8~M_{\oplus}$ that can retain their primordial atmospheres. If atmospheric escape is driven by photoevaporation due to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) flux, then our observation requires a reduction in the fraction of incident EUV flux converted into work usually assumed in photoevaporation models. If atmospheric escape is core driven, then the occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass planets must have large Bond albedos. In contrast to Uranus and Neptune that have at least 10% of their masses in H/He atmospheres, these occurrence-weighted median Neptune-mass planets are H/He poor. The implication is that they experienced collisions or formed in much shorter-lived and/or hotter parts of their parent protoplanetary disks than Uranus and Neptune's formation location in the protosolar nebula.
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

Brown Dwarfs & Rogue Planets as JWST Targets

About 1,000 light years away in the constellation Perseus, the stellar nursery designated NGC 1333 is emerging as a priority target for astronomers planning to use the James Webb Space Telescope. Brown dwarfs come into play in the planned work, as do the free-floating ‘rogue’ planets we discussed recently. For NGC 1333 is a compact, relatively nearby target, positioned at the edge of a star-forming molecular cloud. It’s packed with hundreds of young stars, many of them hidden from view by dust, a venue in which to observe star formation in action.
Astronomycommonsensemedia.org

Secrets of the Solar System

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. It's easy to forget sometimes that, behind every scientific discovery throughout history, there were people seeking to answer the questions of the universe; this docuseries helps change all of that. Secrets of the Solar System doesn't simply focus on the interesting scientific facts about the various stops on its interplanetary tour; it goes behind the scenes and details the historic missions developed to research those discoveries. Viewers gain a better understanding of the wonders of the universe, as well as the wonders of the human spirit.
AstronomyNewswise

Study of Young Chaotic Star System Reveals Planet Formation Secrets

Newswise — A team of scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the young star Elias 2-27 have confirmed that gravitational instabilities play a key role in planet formation, and have for the first time directly measured the mass of protoplanetary disks using gas velocity data, potentially unlocking one of the mysteries of planet formation. The results of the research are published today in two papers in The Astrophysical Journal.
AstronomyScientific American

How to Detect Heat from Extraterrestrial Probes in Our Solar System

One of the most fascinating conversations I’ve had about my book Extraterrestrial was with a group of high school kids. They were genuinely curious and did not carry the baggage of prejudice or self-importance. At the end of our chat, they brought up the most consequential question: “What are the primary goals of our civilization?”
Astronomykottke.org

Unexpected Minor Planet to Visit the Inner Solar System Soon

Well, this is cool: a recently discovered minor planet estimated to be between 62 and 230 miles across is currently journeying through our solar system and sometime in 2031 will be almost as close to the Sun as Saturn. And it turns out, astronomers are about to witness the closest...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Mega comet inbound from Oort Cloud

Don’t panic, but a huge comet is headed toward our sun. Scientists found it while studying old images from 2014 to 2018 taken for the Dark Energy Survey. Two University of Pennsylvania astronomers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein, spotted the object heading inward from the Oort Cloud. Many began calling it a mega comet.
Astronomygranthshala.com

Mega comet that is up to 300 miles wide will reach its closest point to Earth in 2031 – an event not seen for at least 500,000 YEARS

A mysterious object lurking at the edge of the Solar System is a mega-comet that is believed to make its way toward the Sun in the next 10 years. Formed from ice and rock, object 2014 UN271 measures between 62 and 230 miles wide, placing it close in size to a small dwarf planet, but no larger than Comet Sarbat, which is more than 513,000 miles wide .