After 110 years, the Wanamaker organ has developed its own fan base. The largest fully operational pipe organ in the world was performed for its own birthday on Tuesday, inside the 5-story Grand Court at Macy’s in Philadelphia. Since 1911 the organ has been played twice a day, every day the store has opened its doors, through two global pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and several changes of ownership.