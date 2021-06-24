Cancel
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg council approves contract for Maple Avenue repairs

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 4 days ago

KEY ACTION Law Director Richard Fox was authorized to draw up an ordinance accepting a contract with Red Malcuit Inc. to make extensive repairs to Maple Avenue NW. Discussion: Village Administrator Ron Lambert made the recommendation for Malcuit’s to be awarded the job at a cost of $285,653. Malcuit submitted the lowest and most responsible bid. Work to be done includes new waterlines, curbs, paving and correcting other draining issues.

