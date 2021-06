It is probably not a stretch to say that I have never fully grown up just yet, despite being only a little more than 2-1/2 years shy of turning 50. One of the best examples of that arguably was on display earlier this month, when I took a trip to the Saint Louis Zoo. Granted, some of that might’ve been because it was the first time I had ever been to the zoo — but I think most of it was because the animal I wanted to see was none other than a real live, honest-to-goodness Tasmanian devil.