Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigns amid Amazon illegal logging probe

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s controversial environment minister, Ricardo Salles, announced Wednesday that he was stepping down from the position amid an investigation into allegations he obstructed a police probe into illegal logging. Salles’ term as minister since 2019 has been marked by high deforestation rates in the Amazon rainforest and a series of...

keyt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Logging#Environment Minister#Brazilian#Supreme Court#Ibama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Americasallthatsinteresting.com

Palmares, The Lost Kingdom Of Runaway Slaves In The Brazilian Amazon

For nearly a century until 1694, thousands of enslaved Africans escaped from Portuguese plantations to the rebel kingdom of Palmares, where fugitives ruled. For over three centuries, millions of Africans and their descendants were held in captivity throughout the Americas and forced to provide the labor that would generate vast fortunes for their captors.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister underscored their commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership between our countries based on shared interests in economic prosperity, security, environment, and democracy.  They discussed President Bolsonaro’s encouraging goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, double funding to combat illegal deforestation, and eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, and the need to underpin these goals with concrete implementation steps in the near term. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister França on Brazil’s election to the United Nations Security Council and for becoming the first Latin American signatory to the Artemis Accords, demonstrating Brazil’s intent to partner with the United States and other nations on peaceful, sustainable, and transparent space exploration. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, deepening our economic partnership, and strengthening digital security.
Americaswopular.com

Brazil’s Controversial Environment Minister Has Quit. What Does It Mean For The Amazon?

Ricardo Salles, the Brazilian environment minister who became a lightning rod for anger over deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, resigned Wednesday after allegations he obstructed a federal investigation into illegal logging. Salles has held his role since far-right president Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019 and has arguably become the most controversial figure in the Brazilian government after Bolsonaro himself.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil judge revokes passport of ex-environment minister under probe

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday revoked the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who stepped down earlier this week amid an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal exports of timber from the Amazon rainforest. Justice Carmen Lucia said in a...
Public HealthGazette

Brazil’s Bolsonaro linked to alleged corruption in COVID-19 vaccine buying

A government-allied lawmaker dragged President Jair Bolsonaro to the center of a scandal of alleged irregularities in the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine for Brazil’s immunization campaign. Lower house representative Luis Miranda, speaking late Friday at a congressional committee probing Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, said he personally warned the...
Chinatechinvestornews.com

Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree Monday to dispatch Brazilian soldiers to the Amazon in a bid to curb surging deforestation, just two months after withdrawing troops from the region and days after his Environment Minister resigned. The decree published in the country’s official gazette said soldiers would go to the […]
Worlddnyuz.com

Bolsonaro In A Bind Over Suspected Graft In India Vaccine Deal

There was something fishy about the invoice: why was a company in Singapore billing Brazil $45 million for an Indian Covid-19 vaccine that hadn’t been delivered?. The request for payment for three million doses of Indian firm Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine landed on March 18 on the desk of Luis Ricardo Miranda, head of medical imports at the Brazilian health ministry.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Brazilian President deadlocked over suspected transplant in India vaccine deal

There was something fishy about the bill: Why did a Singapore company bill Brazil $ 45 million for an Indian vaccine against Covid-19 that had not been delivered?. Bharat Biotech’s request for payment of three million doses of the Covaxin vaccine landed on March 18 at the desk of Luis Ricardo Miranda, head of medical imports at the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
Politicswhtc.com

Brazil senator files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro over vaccine deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – An opposition senator filed a formal criminal complaint at the Supreme Court on Monday against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine deal that is under investigation for alleged irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in the deal to buy vaccines...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Brazil Senators File Case Against Bolsonaro For Malfeasance

Three Brazilian senators formally accused President Jair Bolsonaro of malfeasance before the Supreme Court Monday over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines. The criminal complaint comes after a Senate commission investigating the administration's pandemic response uncovered...
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Brazil unveils emergency power measures

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government on Monday unveiled emergency hydroelectric measures in response to a drought that has emptied reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations. Mines and Energy minister Bento Albuquerque in a speech urged consumers to be conscientious in their power and water use, but did not announce...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 deaths

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday reported 64,134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,593 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll...
Agricultureagequipmentintelligence.com

Brazilian Ag Industry Sees More Sales Even Amid Uncertainty

Several industry representatives expressed their concerns about the lack of resources released by Brazil’s federal government since last year. However, many of them are optimistic due to the high commodity prices and strong demand for exports. “The Brazilian farmer is…
Advocacyalaturkanews.com

Protests Erupt In Brazil as COVID Deaths Climb

As the COVID death toll in Brazil passes half a million, people have had enough and are taking to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/06/20/bolsonaro-out-massive-protests-brazils-covid-19-death-toll-tops-500000 "As Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 on Saturday, at least hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of more than 400 cities across the nation and around the world to blame President Jair Bolsonaro for the grim pandemic milestone and demand his ouster." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Agriculturelatinfinance.com

Brazilian green financing to more than double this year, minister says

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said she expects green bond sales by local issuers to more than double this year to as much as BRL30 billion ($5.97 billion) as companies look to tap a larger share of the global market. "This market has been growing and it is gigantic," the minister said in response to a question from LatinFinance during a press conference with foreign correspondents. "This year I believe we will have more than twice the amount we had last year, around BRL20 bi.