Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigns amid Amazon illegal logging probe

The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister underscored their commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership between our countries based on shared interests in economic prosperity, security, environment, and democracy. They discussed President Bolsonaro’s encouraging goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, double funding to combat illegal deforestation, and eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030, and the need to underpin these goals with concrete implementation steps in the near term. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister França on Brazil’s election to the United Nations Security Council and for becoming the first Latin American signatory to the Artemis Accords, demonstrating Brazil’s intent to partner with the United States and other nations on peaceful, sustainable, and transparent space exploration. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, deepening our economic partnership, and strengthening digital security.