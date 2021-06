Pulsar Content is set to launch sales on French director Edouard Deluc’s horse trekking comedy Wilderness Therapy at the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings next week. Pio Marmaï and Philippe Rebbot star as two down-on-their-luck friends who decide to set up a company running horse trekking tours in the French Pyrenees mountains, to turn around their fortunes. Their promise of a restorative trip connecting participants with nature, silence and adventure does not pan out as expected.