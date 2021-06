Jerry Blavat — legendary Philly DJ, Boss with the Hot Sauce, Geator with the Heater — will turn 81 on July 3. But retirement is not in this Delaware Valley icon’s vocabulary. Not only is Blavat not slowing down, he’s speeding up to keep up with demand, as dance clubs and venues from New Castle, Delaware, to Allentown, Pennsylvania, reopen after COVID-19 chased his fans home.