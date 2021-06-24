Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google offers reduced developer fees to incentivize making media apps for TVs, cars, smartwatches, and tablets

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November last year, Apple announced that it was cutting the App Store commission rate to 15% for developers making less than $1 million in revenue. Google followed suit in March this year and slashed the Play Store fee by half. Earlier this month, Amazon also joined the club and announced the Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program to cut its app store revenue. Google is now taking an additional step to further incentivize media app development for TVs, cars, smartwatches, and tablets.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Google Offers#Android Tv#Smartwatches#App Store#The Play Store#Android Tv#Google Tv#Google Cast Audio#Android Auto#Google Cast Books#Wear Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessWNCY

India’s antitrust watchdog orders probe into Google in smart TVs suit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s antitrust watchdog on Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that Alphabet Inc’s Google abused its Android operating system’s position in the country’s smart television market. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which last year began looking into a case filed by two lawyers against the...
TechnologySamMobile

Google wants app developers to snitch on Samsung

It has long been a concern that Samsung is a bit too aggressive when it comes to killing background apps. This is just one of the many ways for the company to improve the battery life on its devices. However, it does come at the expense of the user experience.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

10 best Android tablet apps that all tablet owners should have

Do you have an Android tablet and trying to figure out some awesome apps to use? Check out these Android tablet apps all tablet owners should have. Android tablets aren’t nearly as popular as iPads. However, many people still own them. The idea of a tablet is simple. You get the screen real estate of a laptop without the added bulk and weight of one. They are excellent for productivity, media consumption, reading, and scholastic pursuits. There are even some great games that work better on tablets than on phones.
Cell PhonesBBC

Google adds encrypted messaging to its Android app

Google's Android phone system is adding encryption for its mainline messaging app. A standard of Apple's iMessage system for years, the feature has until now been absent from the default app from Google. Google's version depends on something called Rich Communication Services, which the company introduced in 2019. But like...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google asks developers which OEMs aggressively kill their apps

For the longest time, Android users criticized iOS for the way it aggressively killed apps running in the background. Android phones’ multi-tasking capabilities, larger memory pools, and larger batteries were waved around as examples of the platform’s superiority. Of course, there are consequences to such features and even Android itself has mechanisms to prevent background apps from running astray. Some manufacturers, however, have taken it upon themselves to enforce stricter measures that may even go against Google’s policies and the Android maker now wants to know who these OEMs are.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Confirmed: Honor 50 will have Google apps onboard

Honor has confirmed to Trusted Reviews that its latest flagship device, the Honor 50, will be able to ship with all of Google’s apps and services onboard. Honor officially revealed its latest flagship phone today (16 June) and it has also confirmed the phone will be able to be sold with apps and services from Google included.
Small BusinessUbergizmo

Amazon To Lower Its Appstore Fees For Smaller Developers

The company has announced that later this year, they will be reducing the fees they take from their Appstore. Right now, Amazon takes the industry 30% cut from developers, but later this year, developers who earn less than $1 million a year will have their fees reduced to 20% as part of Amazon’s Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program.
Technologytechinvestornews.com

A history of Google tablets: The Nexus and Pixel slates that are no more

Google's hardware division stepped away from tablets on 2019, concentrating its efforts into laptops. The news was confirmed via Twitter, thanks to Rick[IMAGE]. Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)
Businessfreenews.live

Google services returned to Honor smartphones and tablets

After separating from Huawei, as expected, the independent Honor brand has lifted the burden of US sanctions and is now slowly returning to normal. Honor representatives confirmed that global versions of smartphones and tablets will be able to use Google’s mobile services in the future – Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube and others.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

How Google Makes Android Apps, And The World’s Information, Universally Accessible To Everyone

As iPhone and Apple Watch are the standard-bearers in their respective product categories, so too is Apple the standard-bearer when it comes to designing and shipping best-of-breed assistive technologies. The Cupertino company has long been lauded by those in the disability community as creating the best accessibility software, just as iPhone is the best smartphone and Apple Watch the best smartwatch.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Tips to Hire a Mobile App Developer

It is a difficult task to find the best mobile app developer in this competitive market. The competition has increased with the emergence of new companies that have entered this field, making it hard for businesses to hire an app development company that can meet their needs and budget. To...
InternetZDNet

Amazon offers developers AWS credits, reduces its cut of their apps revenue

Amazon has joined the app-platform pack in reducing the cut it takes from smaller developers who use the Amazon Appstore to distribute apps. But it's taking a slightly different approach, one that entices developers to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) for IT infrastructure and AI services. From October, developers who...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s latest tablet in India offers a massive display and S-Pen

Samsung has just launched two new tablets for the Indian market: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both Android-powered tablets were unveiled for the European markets in May, and now the South Korean is bringing them to India. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an affordable variant of the more premium Galaxy Tab S7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an entry-level tablet with modest hardware.
Cell Phoneshdguru.com

EZCast TwinX Package Makes Connecting PCs With TVs A Breeze

If there’s one thing the global pandemic has made clear over the last year it’s how valuable it has become to easily connect a PC or mobile device to a big screen TV to engage in video conference calls, webinars and other virtual activities from the comforts of the living room.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Is this the first Android smartwatch that saves Google’s wearable platform?

Another Apple Watch rival from Samsung is coming, but can it save Google’s fledgling smartwatch platform?. In artist renders based on leaked information from @OnLeaks, GizNext claims this is what the Samsung Galaxy Active 4 looks like. Expected to launch in four colors (black, silver, gold, and green), the renders depict a smartwatch that doesn’t deviate much from the status quo of Wear (formerly Wear OS) smartwatches. Despite announcing a software partnership with Google at Google I/O, the hardware colors are a far cry from the pastels used in Google’s latest take on Material Design.