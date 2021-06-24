Google offers reduced developer fees to incentivize making media apps for TVs, cars, smartwatches, and tablets

Do you have an Android tablet and trying to figure out some awesome apps to use? Check out these Android tablet apps all tablet owners should have. Android tablets aren’t nearly as popular as iPads. However, many people still own them. The idea of a tablet is simple. You get the screen real estate of a laptop without the added bulk and weight of one. They are excellent for productivity, media consumption, reading, and scholastic pursuits. There are even some great games that work better on tablets than on phones.