Google offers reduced developer fees to incentivize making media apps for TVs, cars, smartwatches, and tablets
In November last year, Apple announced that it was cutting the App Store commission rate to 15% for developers making less than $1 million in revenue. Google followed suit in March this year and slashed the Play Store fee by half. Earlier this month, Amazon also joined the club and announced the Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program to cut its app store revenue. Google is now taking an additional step to further incentivize media app development for TVs, cars, smartwatches, and tablets.www.xda-developers.com