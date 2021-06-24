Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTH CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTIES At 459 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Clam Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. Locations impacted include Clam Lake, Glidden, Morse, and Day Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until this storm passes.

alerts.weather.gov
