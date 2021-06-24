Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Last chance to cast your vote for Northeast Ohio’s Cutest Canine Co-Worker: Poll closes at noon today

By Brenda Cain, Yadi Rodriguez - cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock is ticking on your chance to vote for the pup you believe is Northeast Ohio’s Cutest Canine Co-worker. The poll closes today at noon. With just a few hours left, every vote matters. It is not too late to upset the rankings. Show these adorable pooches some love by voting for the one you deem the cutest. The poll will close at noon today. Results have now been hidden to add suspense for these last hours.

