With all fresh new Adobe 3d substance what are real improvements?

By ziwuxin
polycount.com
 4 days ago

Is former Alchemist capable to work with non-square textures now?. Have it's AI improved in depth reconstruction and especially de-lighting or it's still same hipass mostly?. Is it respect pixel grid to move something exactly 1 pix without blurring everything like Designer with every move and crop i.e ready to compose/re-shuffle something from bitmap blocks/objects like in Photoshop with pattern preview?

polycount.com
