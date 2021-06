Major spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with potential spoilers for Loki. We are just days away from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated series Loki, which will begin airing weekly on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2011’s Thor as the scheming adopted brother of the titular god of thunder. Since then, Loki has gone on to play a major supporting role in several more MCU films. But now, 10 years after his introduction, Loki is finally stepping out of his brother’s shadow and being the star that he always felt he deserved to be. Loki will follow Hiddleston’s iconic character at the center of a time-bending crime thriller that is sure to be as chaotic as Loki himself. But every trailer and teaser Marvel has released for Loki seem to raise more questions than answers. With Loki being the god of mischief, it can be hard to know what to expect when he’s around. Don’t worry, that’s why we’re here to help. Here are five things to expect from Loki.