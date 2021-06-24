Desmoglein-2 harnesses a PDZ-GEF2/Rap1 signaling axis to control cell spreading and focal adhesions independent of cell–cell adhesion
Desmosomes have a central role in mediating extracellular adhesion between cells, but they also coordinate other biological processes such as proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis and migration. In particular, several lines of evidence have implicated desmosomal proteins in regulating the actin cytoskeleton and attachment to the extracellular matrix, indicating signaling crosstalk between cell–cell junctions and cell–matrix adhesions. In our study, we found that cells lacking the desmosomal cadherin Desmoglein-2 (Dsg2) displayed a significant increase in spreading area on both fibronectin and collagen, compared to control A431 cells. Intriguingly, this effect was observed in single spreading cells, indicating that Dsg2 can exert its effects on cell spreading independent of cell–cell adhesion. We hypothesized that Dsg2 may mediate cell–matrix adhesion via control of Rap1 GTPase, which is well known as a central regulator of cell spreading dynamics. We show that Rap1 activity is elevated in Dsg2 knockout cells, and that Dsg2 harnesses Rap1 and downstream TGFβ signaling to influence both cell spreading and focal adhesion protein phosphorylation. Further analysis implicated the Rap GEF PDZ-GEF2 in mediating Dsg2-dependent cell spreading. These data have identified a novel role for Dsg2 in controlling cell spreading, providing insight into the mechanisms via which cadherins exert non-canonical junction-independent effects.www.nature.com