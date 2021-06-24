Cancel
Spearheading future omics analyses using dyngen, a multi-modal simulator of single cells

By Robrecht Cannoodt, Wouter Saelens, Louise Deconinck, Yvan Saeys
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present dyngen, a multi-modal simulation engine for studying dynamic cellular processes at single-cell resolution. dyngen is more flexible than current single-cell simulation engines, and allows better method development and benchmarking, thereby stimulating development and testing of computational methods. We demonstrate its potential for spearheading computational methods on three applications: aligning cell developmental trajectories, cell-specific regulatory network inference and estimation of RNA velocity.

#Data Mining#Data Collection#Simulators#Omics#Source Data#Rna
