Cancer

Integrated lipidomics and proteomics reveal cardiolipin alterations, upregulation of HADHA and long chain fatty acids in pancreatic cancer stem cells

By Claudia Di Carlo, Bebiana C. Sousa, Marcello Manfredi, Jessica Brandi, Elisa Dalla Pozza, Emilio Marengo, Marta Palmieri, Ilaria Dando, Michael J. O. Wakelam, Andrea F. Lopez-Clavijo, Daniela Cecconi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic cancer stem cells (PCSCs) play a key role in the aggressiveness of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC); however, little is known about their signaling and metabolic pathways. Here we show that PCSCs have specific and common proteome and lipidome modulations. PCSCs displayed downregulation of lactate dehydrogenase A chain, and upregulation of trifunctional enzyme subunit alpha. The upregulated proteins of PCSCs are mainly involved in fatty acid (FA) elongation and biosynthesis of unsaturated FAs. Accordingly, lipidomics reveals an increase in long and very long-chain unsaturated FAs, which are products of fatty acid elongase-5 predicted as a key gene. Moreover, lipidomics showed the induction in PCSCs of molecular species of cardiolipin with mixed incorporation of 16:0, 18:1, and 18:2 acyl chains. Our data indicate a crucial role of FA elongation and alteration in cardiolipin acyl chain composition in PCSCs, representing attractive therapeutic targets in PDAC.

www.nature.com
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prrx1 promotes stemness and angiogenesis via activating TGF-β/smad pathway and upregulating proangiogenic factors in glioma

Glioma is one of the most lethal cancers with highly vascularized networks and growing evidences have identified glioma stem cells (GSCs) to account for excessive angiogenesis in glioma. Aberrant expression of paired-related homeobox1 (Prrx1) has been functionally associated with cancer stem cells including GSCs. In this study, Prrx1 was found to be markedly upregulated in glioma specimens and elevated Prrx1 expression was inversely correlated with prognosis of glioma patients. Prrx1 potentiated stemness acquisition in non-stem tumor cells (NSTCs) and stemness maintenance in GSCs, accompanied with increased expression of stemness markers such as SOX2. Prrx1 also promoted glioma angiogenesis by upregulating proangiogenic factors such as VEGF. Consistently, silencing Prrx1 markedly inhibited glioma proliferation, stemness, and angiogenesis in vivo. Using a combination of subcellular proteomics and in vitro analyses, we revealed that Prrx1 directly bound to the promoter regions of TGF-β1 gene, upregulated TGF-β1 expression, and ultimately activated the TGF-β/smad pathway. Silencing TGF-β1 mitigated the malignant behaviors induced by Prrx1. Activation of this pathway cooperates with Prrx1 to upregulate the expression of stemness-related genes and proangiogenic factors. In summary, our findings revealed that Prrx1/TGF-β/smad signal axis exerted a critical role in glioma stemness and angiogeneis. Disrupting the function of this signal axis might represent a new therapeutic strategy in glioma patients.
ScienceNature.com

Yeast adaptive response to acetic acid stress involves structural alterations and increased stiffness of the cell wall

This work describes a coordinate and comprehensive view on the time course of the alterations occurring at the level of the cell wall during adaptation of a yeast cell population to sudden exposure to a sub-lethal stress induced by acetic acid. Acetic acid is a major inhibitory compound in industrial bioprocesses and a widely used preservative in foods and beverages. Results indicate that yeast cell wall resistance to lyticase activity increases during acetic acid-induced growth latency, corresponding to yeast population adaptation to sudden exposure to this stress. This response correlates with: (i) increased cell stiffness, assessed by atomic force microscopy (AFM); (ii) increased content of cell wall β-glucans, assessed by fluorescence microscopy, and (iii) slight increase of the transcription level of the GAS1 gene encoding a β-1,3-glucanosyltransferase that leads to elongation of (1→3)-β-d-glucan chains. Collectively, results reinforce the notion that the adaptive yeast response to acetic acid stress involves a coordinate alteration of the cell wall at the biophysical and molecular levels. These alterations guarantee a robust adaptive response essential to limit the futile cycle associated to the re-entry of the toxic acid form after the active expulsion of acetate from the cell interior.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative proteomics analysis of glioblastoma cell lines after lncRNA HULC silencing

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a life-threatening brain tumor. This study aimed to identify potential targets of the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) HULC that promoted the progression of GBM. Two U87 cell lines were constructed: HULC-siRNA and negative control (NC). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) was performed to validate the transfection efficiency of HULC silencing vector. Mass spectrometry (MS) was used to generate proteomic profiles for the two cell lines. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analyses were performed to distinguish HULC-related genes and pathway mapping. Colony formation, Transwell, and wound-healing assays were used to investigate the functional effects of HULC knockdown on GBM. We identified 112 up-regulated proteins and 24 down-regulated proteins from a total of 4360 quantified proteins. GO enrichment illustrated that these proteins were mainly involved in organelle structure, catalysis, cell movement, and material metabolism. KEGG pathway analysis indicated that some of these proteins were significantly enriched in tight junction, metabolic pathways, and arachidonic acid metabolism. In vitro experiments demonstrated that HULC knockdown inhibited GBM cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Our KEGG analyses revealed that PLA2G4A was a shared protein in several enriched pathways. HULC silencing significantly down-regulated the expression of PLA2G4A. Knockdown of HULC changed the proteomic characteristics of GBM and altered the behaviors of GBM cells. Specifically, we identified PLA2G4A as an HULC target in GBM. This study provides a new perspective on the mechanisms and potential drug targets of GBM treatment.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Presence of certain stem cells linked to nongenetic resistance mechanisms of cancer cells

Cancer cells can develop resistance to therapy through both genetic and non-genetic mechanisms. But it is unclear how and why one of these routes to resistance prevails. Understanding this 'choice' by the cancer cells may help us devise better therapeutic strategies. Now, the team of Prof. Jean-Christophe Marine (VIB-KU Leuven Center for Cancer Biology) shows that the presence of certain stem cells correlates with the development of nongenetic resistance mechanisms. Their study is published in the prestigious journal Cancer Cell.
CancerNature.com

Vaccinia-related kinase 2 drives pancreatic cancer progression by protecting Plk1 from Chfr-mediated degradation

As a key cell cycle regulator, polo-like kinase 1 (Plk1) has been recognized as a crucial factor involved in the progression of pancreatic cancer (PC). However, its regulatory mechanism is poorly understood. Here, we present evidence that Plk1 is a novel substrate of vaccinia-related kinase 2 (VRK2), a serine-threonine kinase that is highly expressed and predicts poor prognosis in PC. VRK2 phosphorylates Plk1 at threonine 210 and protects it from ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation. We showed that mechanistically complement factor H-related protein (CFHR), as a major E3 ligase, promotes Plk1 degradation by ubiquitinating it at lysine 209. Phosphorylation of Plk1 at threonine 210 by VRK2 interferes with the interaction of Chfr with Plk1 and antagonizes Plk1 ubiquitination, thereby stabilizing the Plk1 protein. Taken together, our data reveal a mechanism of Plk1 overexpression in PC and provide evidence for targeting VRK2 as a potential therapeutic strategy.
ScienceNature.com

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids protect against inflammation through production of LOX and CYP450 lipid mediators: relevance for major depression and for human hippocampal neurogenesis

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) can exert antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, but the exact molecular mechanism underlying their effects is still not fully understood. We conducted both in vitro and clinical investigations to test which EPA or DHA metabolites are involved in these anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective and antidepressant effects. In vitro, we used the human hippocampal progenitor cell line HPC0A07/03C, and pre-treated cells with either EPA or DHA, followed by interleukin 1beta (IL1β), IL6 and interferon-alpha (IFN-α). Both EPA and DHA prevented the reduction in neurogenesis and the increase in apoptosis induced by these cytokines; moreover, these effects were mediated by the lipoxygenase (LOX) and cytochrome P450 (CYP450) EPA/DHA metabolites, 5-hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid (HEPE), 4-hydroxydocosahexaenoic acid (HDHA), 18-HEPE, 20-HDHA, 17(18)-epoxyeicosatetraenoic acid (EpETE) and 19(20)-epoxydocosapentaenoic acid (EpDPA), detected here for the first time in human hippocampal neurones using mass spectrometry lipidomics of the supernatant. In fact, like EPA/DHA, co-treatment with these metabolites prevented cytokines-induced reduction in neurogenesis and apoptosis. Moreover, co-treatment with 17(18)-EpETE and 19(20)-EpDPA and the soluble epoxide hydroxylase (sEH) inhibitor, TPPU (which prevents their conversion into dihydroxyeicosatetraenoic acid (DiHETE)/ dihydroxydocosapentaenoic acid (DiHDPA) metabolites) further enhanced their neurogenic and anti-apoptotic effects. Interestingly, these findings were replicated in a sample of n = 22 patients with a DSM-IV Major Depressive Disorder, randomly assigned to treatment with either EPA (3.0 g/day) or DHA (1.4 g/day) for 12 weeks, with exactly the same LOX and CYP450 lipid metabolites increased in the plasma of these patients following treatment with their precursor, EPA or DHA, and some evidence that higher levels of these metabolites were correlated with less severe depressive symptoms. Overall, our study provides the first evidence for the relevance of LOX- and CYP450-derived EPA/DHA bioactive lipid metabolites as neuroprotective molecular targets for human hippocampal neurogenesis and depression, and highlights the importance of sEH inhibitors as potential therapeutic strategy for patients suffering from depressive symptoms.
CancerNature.com

SIRT1 coordinates with the CRL4B complex to regulate pancreatic cancer stem cells to promote tumorigenesis

Pancreatic cancer is a common malignant tumor with poor prognosis. Recently, cancer stem cells (CSCs) were identified in several solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Although accumulating evidence indicates that sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) exerts biological functions in various cancers, how it contributes to tumorigenesis and metastasis of pancreatic cancer, as well as its role in CSCs, is still poorly defined. Here we show that SIRT1 interacts with the Cullin 4B (CUL4B)-Ring E3 ligase (CRL4B) complex, which is responsible for H2AK119 monoubiquitination (H2AK119ub1), collaborating as a functional unit. Genome-wide analysis of SIRT1/CUL4B targets identified a cohort of genes, including GRHL3 and FOXO3, critically involved in cell differentiation, growth, and migration. Furthermore, we found that SIRT1 and CUL4B collectively promote the proliferation, autophagy, and invasion of pancreatic cancer cells. Remarkably, we demonstrate that SIRT1/CUL4B promotes CSC-like properties, including increased stemness marker expression and sphere formation. In vivo experiments implied that SIRT1 promoted established tumor xenograft growth, increased tumor-initiating capacity in NOD/SCID mice, and increased CSC frequency. Strikingly, SIRT1 and CUL4B expression is markedly upregulated in a variety of human cancers, including pancreatic cancer. Our data provide a molecular basis for the functional interplay between histone deacetylation and ubiquitination. The results also implicate the SIRT1/CRL4B complex in pancreatic cancer metastasis and stem cell properties, thus supporting SIRT1 as a promising potential target for cancer therapy development.
CancerNature.com

PCGF1 promotes epigenetic activation of stemness markers and colorectal cancer stem cell enrichment

Colorectal cancer (CRC) stem cells are resistant to cancer therapy and are therefore responsible for tumour progression after conventional therapy fails. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying the maintenance of stemness are poorly understood. In this study, we identified PCGF1 as a crucial epigenetic regulator that sustains the stem cell-like phenotype of CRC. PCGF1 expression was increased in CRC and was significantly correlated with cancer progression and poor prognosis in CRC patients. PCGF1 knockdown inhibited CRC stem cell proliferation and CRC stem cell enrichment. Importantly, PCGF1 silencing impaired tumour growth in vivo. Mechanistically, PCGF1 bound to the promoters of CRC stem cell markers and activated their transcription by increasing the H3K4 histone trimethylation (H3K4me3) marks and decreasing the H3K27 histone trimethylation (H3K27me3) marks on their promoters by increasing expression of the H3K4me3 methyltransferase KMT2A and the H3K27me3 demethylase KDM6A. Our findings suggest that PCGF1 is a potential therapeutic target for CRC treatment.
JapanNature.com

Unsaturated fatty acid salts remove biofilms on dentures

Candidiasis-causing Candida sp. forms biofilms with various oral bacteria in the dentures of the elderly, making it harder to kill and remove the microorganism due to the extracellular polymeric substances. We found that biofilms on dentures can effectively be removed by immersion in an unsaturated fatty acid salt solution. Using optical coherence tomography to observe the progression of biofilm removal by the fatty acid salt solution, we were able to determine that the removal was accompanied by the production of gaps at the interface between the biofilm and denture resin. Furthermore, microstructural electron microscopy observations and time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry elucidated the site of action, revealing that localization of the fatty acid salt at the biofilm/denture-resin interface is an important factor.
CancerNature.com

PD-L1 upregulation is associated with activation of the DNA double-strand break repair pathway in patients with colitic cancer

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a DNA damage-associated chronic inflammatory disease; the DNA double-strand break (DSB) repair pathway participates in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer carcinogenesis. The DSB/interferon regulatory factor-1 (IRF-1) pathway can induce PD-L1 expression transcriptionally. However, the association of PD-L1/DSB/IRF-1 with sporadic colorectal cancer (SCRC), and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer, remains elusive. Therefore, we investigated the significance of the PD-L1/DSB repair pathway using samples from 17 SCRC and 12 UC patients with rare UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer cases by immunohistochemical analysis. We compared PD-L1 expression between patients with SCRC and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer and determined the association between PD-L1 and the CD8+ T-cell/DSB/IRF-1 axis in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer. PD-L1 expression in UC and UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer was higher than in normal mucosa or SCRC, and in CD8-positive T lymphocytes in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer than in SCRC. Moreover, PD-L1 upregulation was associated with γH2AX (DSB marker) and IRF-1 upregulation in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer. IRF-1 upregulation was associated with γH2AX upregulation in UC-associated dysplasia/colitic cancer but not in SCRC. Multicolour immunofluorescence staining validated γH2AX/IRF-1/PD-L1 co-expression in colitic cancer tissue sections. Thus, immune cell-induced inflammation might activate the DSB/IRF-1 axis, potentially serving as the primary regulatory mechanism of PD-L1 expression in UC-associated carcinogenesis.
CancerNature.com

LINC00842 inactivates transcription co-regulator PGC-1α to promote pancreatic cancer malignancy through metabolic remodelling

The molecular mechanism underlying pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) malignancy remains unclear. Here, we characterize a long intergenic non-coding RNA LINC00842 that plays a role in PDAC progression. LINC00842 expression is upregulated in PDAC and induced by high concentration of glucose via transcription factor YY1. LINC00842 binds to and prevents acetylated PGC-1α from deacetylation by deacetylase SIRT1 to form PGC-1α, an important transcription co-factor in regulating cellular metabolism. LINC00842 overexpression causes metabolic switch from mitochondrial oxidative catabolic process to fatty acid synthesis, enhancing the malignant phenotypes of PDAC cells. High LINC00842 levels are correlated with elevated acetylated- PGC-1α levels in PDAC and poor patient survival. Decreasing LINC00842 level and inhibiting fatty acid synthase activity significantly repress PDAC growth and invasiveness in mouse pancreatic xenograft or patient-derived xenograft models. These results demonstrate that LINC00842 plays a role in promoting PDAC malignancy and thus might serve as a druggable target.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Towards a stem-cell therapy for diabetes

You have full access to this article via your institution. The isolation of the first human embryonic stem cell (hESC) lines in 1998 opened the possibility of stem cell therapies for a variety of conditions. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is particularly suited to this approach, as transplantation of the insulin-producing pancreatic β-cells could provide long-lasting therapy or even a cure. By the early 2000s, the stem cell differentiation field was benefitting from embryo studies in model organisms that had identified the role of various signalling pathways in controlling pancreatic cell lineage specification.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p

Increasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.
CancerNIH Director's Blog

An integrative transcriptome study reveals Ddit4/Redd1 as a key regulator of cancer cachexia in rodent models

Cancer cachexia is a multifactorial metabolic syndrome that causes up to 20% of cancer-related deaths. Muscle atrophy, the hallmark of cancer cachexia, strongly impairs the quality of life of cancer patients; however, the underlying pathological process is still poorly understood. Investigation of the disease pathogenesis largely relies on cachectic mouse models. In our study, the transcriptome of the cachectic gastrocnemius muscle in the C26 xenograft model was integrated and compared with that of 5 more different datasets. The bioinformatic analysis revealed pivotal gene ontology (GO) terms and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways of the disease, and the key genes were validated. Construction of the protein-protein interaction network and the comparison of pathways enriched in cancer cachexia with 5 other muscle atrophy models revealed Ddit4 (DNA damage-inducible transcript 4), as a key protein in cancer cachexia. The higher expression of Ddit4 in cachectic muscle was further validated in animal models and cachectic cancer patients. Further study revealed that p38 induced the expression of Ddit4, which in turn inhibited the mTOR pathway in atrophic cells.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Therapeutic opportunities for pancreatic β-cell ER stress in diabetes mellitus

Diabetes mellitus is characterized by the failure of insulin-secreting pancreatic β-cells (or β-cell death) due to either autoimmunity (type 1 diabetes mellitus) or failure to compensate for insulin resistance (type 2 diabetes mellitus; T2DM). In addition, mutations of critical genes cause monogenic diabetes. The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is the primary site for proinsulin folding; therefore, ER proteostasis is crucial for both β-cell function and survival under physiological and pathophysiological challenges. Importantly, the ER is also the major intracellular Ca2+ storage organelle, generating Ca2+ signals that contribute to insulin secretion. ER stress is associated with the pathogenesis of diabetes mellitus. In this Review, we summarize the mutations in monogenic diabetes that play causal roles in promoting ER stress in β-cells. Furthermore, we discuss the possible mechanisms responsible for ER proteostasis imbalance with a focus on T2DM, in which both genetics and environment are considered important in promoting ER stress in β-cells. We also suggest that controlled insulin secretion from β-cells might reduce the progression of a key aspect of the metabolic syndrome, namely nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Finally, we evaluate potential therapeutic approaches to treat T2DM, including the optimization and protection of functional β-cell mass in individuals with T2DM.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the most suitable reference gene for gene expression studies with development and abiotic stress response in Bromus sterilis

Bromus sterilis is an annual weedy grass, causing high yield losses in winter cereals. Frequent use of herbicides had led to the evolution of herbicide resistance in this species. Mechanisms underlying herbicide resistance in B. sterilis must be uncovered because this problem is becoming a global threat. qRT-PCR and the next-generation sequencing technologies can elucidate the resistance mechanisms. Although qRT-PCR can calculate precise fold changes, its preciseness depends on the expression of reference genes. Regardless of stable expression in any given condition, no gene can act as a universal reference gene. Hence, it is necessary to identify the suitable reference gene for each species. To our knowledge, there are no reports on the suitable reference gene in any brome species so far. Thus, in this paper, the stability of eight genes was evaluated using qRT-PCR experiments followed by expression stability ranking via five most commonly used software for reference gene selection. Our findings suggest using a combination of 18S rRNA and ACCase to normalise the qRT-PCR data in B. sterilis. Besides, reference genes are also recommended for different experimental conditions. The present study outcomes will facilitate future molecular work in B. sterilis and other related grass species.
ScienceNature.com

Recoding of stop codons expands the metabolic potential of two novel Asgardarchaeota lineages

Asgardarchaeota have been proposed as the closest living relatives to eukaryotes, and a total of 72 metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) representing six primary lineages in this archaeal phylum have thus far been described. These organisms are predicted to be fermentative heterotrophs contributing to carbon cycling in sediment ecosystems. Here, we double the genomic catalogue of Asgardarchaeota by obtaining 71 MAGs from a range of habitats around the globe, including the deep subsurface, brackish shallow lakes, and geothermal spring sediments. Phylogenomic inferences followed by taxonomic rank normalisation confirmed previously established Asgardarchaeota classes and revealed four additional lineages, two of which were consistently recovered as monophyletic classes. We therefore propose the names Candidatus Sifarchaeia class nov. and Ca. Jordarchaeia class nov., derived from the gods Sif and Jord in Norse mythology. Metabolic inference suggests that both classes represent hetero-organotrophic acetogens, which also have the ability to utilise methyl groups such as methylated amines, with acetate as the probable end product in remnants of a methanogen-derived core metabolism. This inferred mode of energy conservation is predicted to be enhanced by genetic code expansions, i.e., stop codon recoding, allowing the incorporation of the rare 21st and 22nd amino acids selenocysteine (Sec) and pyrrolysine (Pyl). We found Sec recoding in Jordarchaeia and all other Asgardarchaeota classes, which likely benefit from increased catalytic activities of Sec-containing enzymes. Pyl recoding, on the other hand, is restricted to Sifarchaeia in the Asgardarchaeota, making it the first reported non-methanogenic archaeal lineage with an inferred complete Pyl machinery, likely providing members of this class with an efficient mechanism for methylamine utilisation. Furthermore, we identified enzymes for the biosynthesis of ester-type lipids, characteristic of bacteria and eukaryotes, in both newly described classes, supporting the hypothesis that mixed ether-ester lipids are a shared feature among Asgardarchaeota.
ScienceNature.com

Analysis of the dark proteome of Chandipura virus reveals maximum propensity for intrinsic disorder in phosphoprotein

Chandipura virus (CHPV, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family) is an emerging pathogen that causes rapidly progressing influenza-like illness and acute encephalitis often leading to coma and death of the human host. Given several CHPV outbreaks in Indian sub-continent, recurring sporadic cases, neurological manifestation, and high mortality rate of this infection, CHPV is gaining global attention. The ‘dark proteome’ includes the whole proteome with special emphasis on intrinsically disordered proteins (IDP) and IDP regions (IDPR), which are proteins or protein regions that lack unique (or ordered) three-dimensional structures within the cellular milieu. These proteins/regions, however, play a number of vital roles in various biological processes, such as cell cycle regulation, control of signaling pathways, etc. and, therefore, are implicated in many human diseases. IDPs and IPPRs are also abundantly found in many viral proteins enabling their multifunctional roles in the viral life cycles and their capability to highjack various host systems. The unknown abundance of IDP and IDPR in CHPV, therefore, prompted us to analyze the dark proteome of this virus. Our analysis revealed a varying degree of disorder in all five CHPV proteins, with the maximum level of intrinsic disorder propensity being found in Phosphoprotein (P). We have also shown the flexibility of P protein using extensive molecular dynamics simulations up to 500 ns (ns). Furthermore, our analysis also showed the abundant presence of the disorder-based binding regions (also known as molecular recognition features, MoRFs) in CHPV proteins. The identification of IDPs/IDPRs in CHPV proteins suggests that their disordered regions may function as potential interacting domains and may also serve as novel targets for disorder-based drug designs.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.