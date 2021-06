As LGBTQ Ohioans and their families and friends know, it’s Pride Month. Please don’t remind Ohio General Assembly members: Some might try to ban it. For now, in their crusade to make Ohio the Mississippi of the North, Republicans in Ohio’s House of Embarrassments voted Thursday to forbid transgender Ohioans to compete in girls’ sports. Plainly put, that’s a “solution” in search of a non-existent problem, as opposed to, say, the fact that Ohio’s median household income ($56,602) is 10% less that the national median ($62,843).