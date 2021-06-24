Cancel
Cancer

Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications epigenetically activates checkpoint kinase 1 in acute myeloid leukemia cells

By Yudong Zhang, Lingli Yuan
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not clear how Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3-internal tandem duplications (FLT3-ITD) regulates checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this study, we investigated the regulatory effect of FLT3-ITD on CHK1. Our results showed that CHK1 was highly expressed in FLT3-ITD positive AML. The overall survival rate and disease-free survival rate of AML patients with high CHK1 level were lower than those of patients with low CHK1 level. Mechanistically, FLT3-ITD recruited p300 to the CHK1 promoter and subsequently acetylated H3K27, thereby enhancing the transcription of CHK1. Interfering with the expression of CHK1 significantly inhibited the cell proliferation and induced cell apoptosis in FLT3-ITD positive MV4-11 cells. In addition, CHK1 knockdown promoted the sensitivity of MV4-11 cells to the epigenetic inhibitors JQ1 and C646. This study discovers a new therapeutic target for FLT3-ITD + AML and provided evidence for the combination of epigenetic inhibitors for AML treatment.

www.nature.com
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#T Cell#B Cell#Cancer Cell#Mechanistically#C646#Flt3 Itd Aml#Flt3 Mutant Aml#Pi3k Akt#Bone#Central South University#Thp1#Kasumi 1
