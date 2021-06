The great thing about the Tour de France is that, for three weeks, there’s racing every day. The hard thing about the Tour de France is that, for three weeks, there’s a race every day. How do you keep up with it all? How do you know the stages that are going to be the talk of Twitter versus the ones that are snorefests with the pack slow-rolling on a 90-degree day to try as best they can to NOT catch the break until 10km to go?