During the 2021 NFL Draft, the expectation was that the Carolina Panthers would draft a left tackle to help stabilize the offensive line. After Penei Sewell went to the Lions at No. 7, Carolina went with CB Jaycee Horn in round one. With several top tackles still available in the 2nd round, the Panthers traded back not once, but twice before taking WR Terrace Marshall Jr. It wasn't until the 3rd round when they finally landed on a tackle which ended up being BYU's Brady Christensen.