The Mitchell White teener baseball team dropped Game 1 against Brandon Valley, 6-5, but made a stellar comeback in the fifth inning of Game 2 to win 5-4. Mitchell and the Lynx started off slow, going scoreless through the first two innings of Game 2. The Lynx would score twice, one off a single and one off an error, to finally get on the board. Mitchell would respond as Jacob Ebert and Gavin Jones had an RBI each to tie the game at two at the end of the third inning.