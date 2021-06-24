Cancel
Orwigsburg, PA

Blue Mountain High School seniors of the month

Cover picture for the articleGrayson Dewald, a senior enrolled in the college preparatory curriculum, is a son of Lee and Amy Dewald, Orwigsburg. Grayson has earned membership into the National, English, Foreign Language, Math, Science and Social Studies honor societies. His athletic participation includes four years of track and field and one year of football. He was a four-year member of student council and was class president for all four years of high school. He has been involved with the Ski Club, band, jazz band, and Quiz Bowl and has earned his Eagle Scout rank through the Boy Scouts of America. Grayson will be attending the Citadel to study biology and become an Air Force officer.

