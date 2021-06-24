Cancel
‘Conan’ finale, ‘LFG,’ ‘False Positive’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

By The Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and on streaming services this week, including the finale of “Conan” on TBS, the new soccer documentary, “LFG,” on HBO Max and the psychological horror film, “False Positive” on Hulu. MOVIES & TV. “Conan”. Conan O’Brien...

Best Life

6 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.
Los Angeles Times

As Conan O’Brien signs off from late-night TV, celebs salute his wit and wisdom

After a whopping 28-year run on the late-night TV circuit, beloved comedian Conan O’Brien took his final bow Thursday on TBS. During the final episode of “Conan,” the witty talk show host welcomed celebrity guests Will Ferrell and Jack Black before delivering a thoughtful closing monologue that credited several of his colleagues and loved ones as integral to his success.
Conan O'Brien Closes out Nearly 30-Year Late-Night Career With Star-Studded Farewell, Emotional Fan Response

After almost three decades on late-night TV across three talk shows, Conan O’Brien bid farewell to audiences Thursday night with his long-running TBS series, Conan. With a colorful career dating back to 1993’s Late Night and a brief stint on The Tonight Show in 2009 before heading to the WarnerMedia Studios network in 2010, O’Brien’s made an everlasting impression on audiences thanks to his wry, self-deprecating humor, prompting fans and stars on social media to express their sincere admiration for the comedian.
Watch Seth Rogen Convince Conan to Take a Hit of His Joint During Final Week of Show

Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan. As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.
Chris Pratt throws a hilarious retirement party for Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Pratt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, where he hilariously threw Kimmel a retirement party with cake, a montage of himself on the show, balloons, a banner and… Kenny G. While Kimmel was undoubtedly aware this bit was going to occur, it was still a lot of fun and Pratt pulled his part off beautifully.
'Conan' Finale: Guest Jack Black Shows Up Injured, While Conan O'Brien Celebrates the 'Intersection of Smart and Stupid'

Conan O’Brien ended his 11-year run on TBS’ “Conan” by touting the “intersection between smart and stupid.” And that’s why, perhaps it was all too appropriate that final guest Jack Black wound up on stage wearing a walking boot for a sprained ankle — an injury he received while rehearsing a song and dance number he had planned for O’Brien’s finale.
Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Disney Plus this week, with the Mouse House’s streaming service delivering another handful of great movies and TV shows over the next few days. Marvel fans will of course be most looking forward to the second episode of Loki that’s debuting on Wednesday – continuing the platform’s break with tradition – but there’s a lot more must-see content coming on Friday, too. Including Pixar’s latest movie.
The Best French Movies and Shows on Netflix

Who doesn’t love to seem cultured by recommending foreign films and TV shows to their friends? So worldy! So intellectual! So able to consistently read subtitles while also eating a pint of Ben & Jerrys! Netflix has made it easy to devour foreign content, and it’s not just good; shows like Lupin and Call My Agent are binge material.
Best romance movies set in the summer to stream

As America begins to return to some semblance of normalcy, the last thing you're probably thinking about is what to watch over summer vacation… but for those us who need a break from the scorching weather? Consider lounging on your couch with the AC blasting while watching one (or many) of these summertime romance flicks… because who doesn't love some summer lovin'? First up on our list is 2010's "The Last Song," which is available to stream on Disney+. In this romantic drama, Miley Cyrus stars as Ronnie Miller, a rebellious teen from New York City who's forced to stay with her father in a small Southern beach town for the summer. As she struggles to repair her strained relationship with her dad, she begins to fall for handsome local Will Blakelee (played by Miley's future-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth). There's a lot to love about this film, like how it spawned the bop that is "When I Look at You," but the main reason we keep coming back is because it marked the beginning of Miley and Liam's off-screen romance (however tumultuous it may have been)!
Best new movie trailers and TV teasers for streaming services

The streaming trailer was hot and happened last week. New action-packed footage of James Gunn’s adaptation of The Suicide Squad, a new clip of Adam Driver’s musical to Amazon Prime Video, and a romantic drama written and directed by Emily Mortimer. I saw. So sit back and relax and watch the best new movie trailers and TV teasers for those heading to the streaming screen.
Glamour

6 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week, Including Too Hot to Handle's Return

PSA: Too Hot to Handle, one of the buzziest reality TV shows from last year, is back for a second season. And, well, it's too hot to handle! Eh? Eh?! I'll see myself out. Before I leave, though, let me tell you about the other titles premiering this week, just in case hot people running around on a beach being messy isn't your bag. Here's everything you should be watching over the next few days:
New movies to stream this week: 'Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,' 'Luca' and more

The new documentary by Dawn Porter ("John Lewis: Good Trouble"), "Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer" marks a somber anniversary: the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which as many as 300 Black Tulsans were killed - and a neighborhood known as Black Wall Street destroyed - during a race riot in the aftermath of the arrest of a Black teenager accused of assaulting a White girl. But Porter's film - which relies heavily on the reporting of Washington Post journalist DeNeen Brown, who appears in the film as a consultant and guide - doesn't just go over the same ground Brown has written about extensively. Rather, the film, and Brown, metaphorically, walk in the footsteps of journalist Ida Wells, contextualizing Tulsa in the larger narrative of White resentment of Black success that exploded violently into the open two years before Tulsa, in 1919. Dubbed the Red Summer by writer and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson, the period included multiple incidents White violence against Black Americans in such cities as East St. Louis, Omaha, Washington and Elaine, Ark. The film's context is powerful and sobering, and not just because of what it unearths from 1919. "Rise Again" opens and closes in a Tulsa cemetery, where searches are ongoing for the mass graves of Black Tulsans, but it places the events of the past in an even wider frame: against the backdrop of today's headlines about police shootings and the continuing calls for racial reconciliation. Unrated. Available on National Geographic and Hulu. Contains some disturbing archival images, discussion of violence and mature thematic elements. 88 minutes.
Ilana Glazer gives birth to a nightmare in the pregnancy horror movie False Positive

Pregnancy can be horrifying, not least because feeling and saying so is still taboo. Popular culture presents motherhood as a blissful experience that gives a woman’s life new meaning and purpose, and if she is ambivalent about any part of the process, let alone alienated or angry or depressed, then the problem must lie within her. Perhaps predictably, the horror genre has been a place to explore the anxieties of pregnancy, in covert ways—the chestburster scene in Alien can be read as a birth metaphor—and overt ones. False Positive, a new A24 project picked up by Hulu during the pandemic, takes the latter approach.
Canadian shows and movies to stream on Canada Day

MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content. If you’re looking for some great Canadian content to stream this Canada Day, we’ve put together this guide just for you. We’ve selected programs that were shot in Canada with Canadian talent both in front and behind the...