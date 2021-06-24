Guest Column: Education investment by General Assembly and Gov. Holcomb are a game changer
This guest column was submitted by Rick Fuson, president & COO, Pacers Sports & Entertainment. For decades, local and state leaders in Indiana have rightly allotted considerable energies to debates and discussions around education, higher education, and workforce preparation. This makes considerable sense. After all, if we want to attract and retain talent, compete for domestic and foreign investment, and ensure that communities across Indiana can thrive in increasingly competitive and complex economies, education must be our priority. And, simpler still, resources that support our school children, our teachers, and our schools change lives and transform communities.www.heraldtimesonline.com