Guest Column: Education investment by General Assembly and Gov. Holcomb are a game changer

The RV/MH Hall of Fame announced today (June 22) that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will provide a special address in person at the Aug. 16 induction dinner. In response to the news, Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer said, “We could not be more thrilled to have the honor of hosting our governor. I feel this is fitting as our state is beginning to open its doors to normalcy. The pandemic has been a confusing and trying time for all, however the RV and MH industries have maintained their strength through the times and have been an important piece of Indiana’s economy. On the night of Aug. 16, Governor Holcomb will be surrounded with some of those who have made this possible.”