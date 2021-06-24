Headland High School graduate Jacob Helms receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Jacob Helms, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, said that his career goals seem easier to reach now that he’s been named as a recipient of a Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship. “I plan to work in the field of mental health to use my passion of helping others to change the world around me for the better,” Helms said. He will begin pursuing that goal this fall as a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he will major in psychology.