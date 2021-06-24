Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Headland, AL

Headland High School graduate Jacob Helms receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

By Jimmy Sailors
Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE – Jacob Helms, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, said that his career goals seem easier to reach now that he’s been named as a recipient of a Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship. “I plan to work in the field of mental health to use my passion of helping others to change the world around me for the better,” Helms said. He will begin pursuing that goal this fall as a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he will major in psychology.

dothaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
Abbeville, AL
Education
City
Headland, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College Education#Law School#Headland High School#The Jimmy Rane Foundation#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...