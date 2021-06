Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building, according to Chief Charlie Durfee. "The owner of the building had hired a couple of guys to do some roof repairs. They were doing what you call a blowdown roof with a hot torch that caught the building on fire which happened be on the backside", said Durfee. "The other stores within the strip mall suffered minor smoke damage, as far as Mad Jack's, the damage is estimated at around $50,000."