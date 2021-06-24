Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Need help paying for child care? Here's how you might be able to get it

Herald Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving to choose between going to work and paying for quality child care has been a reality for many Indiana parents during the past year, as remote learning kept children at home and increased families' need for aid. The pandemic is easing, but on the heels of job layoffs and...

www.heraldtimesonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Scholarships#The Fssa Office#Build Learn Grow#Saint Mary S College#Ecdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Society
Related
Advocacygulfcounty.news

Help a child in foster care

June is National Reunification Month, when we celebrate families who have been separated by the child welfare system but succeeded in reuniting. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, which represents abused and neglected children in Florida’s dependency courts, understands the importance of reunification. Statewide, the program has thousands of volunteers...
Family RelationshipsMMORPG News

These programs help to keep parenting pupils at school by providing youngster care and childhood education that is early

Prenatal, Parenting, and Lifetime Techniques Tools. Expecting students might need prenatal programs to read about nourishment, exercise, and looking after themselves while expecting. Some schools are suffering from courses for credit, unique classes during free periods, and after college prenatal care programs. Schools will help pupils in accessing such programs supplied by other entities, such as for instance community based nonprofits, and may also provide program credits to pupils whom be a part of such programs. Prenatal care programs can include not only expecting students but additionally their lovers, who are able to provide indispensable support during maternity and after delivery. Other programs may possibly provide information and trained in parenting abilities and kid development, including courses in youngster health insurance and baby stimulation. Several of those programs consist of college nurseries, where students gain practical experience diapering, feeding, and bathing babies. Schools might also offer life abilities courses to instruct pregnant and parenting pupils (both teenage boys and ladies) lessons on time administration, including balancing schoolwork and parenting, and managing funds, to enable them to carry on and complete school. These programs additionally help prepare pregnant and parenting pupils for the difficulties posed by advanced schooling and work, such as for example by giving task readiness training and mentoring services. In addition they may facilitate access for pregnant and parenting pupils to health that is many social solution programs.
Franklin, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Struggling with the return to normal? You're not alone. Here's what might help.

Mental health became a hot topic as the coronavirus pandemic upended lives, shuttered schools and communities, and sickened and killed millions around the globe. Now, as restrictions lift and many in-person activities resume nationwide, some people may be struggling to adjust. In Tennessee, more than 865,000 have tested positive for...
Iowa StateClinton Herald

Iowa establishes new mental health center for students across state

(The Center Square) – Iowa schools will begin receiving mental health services and support this summer and the 2021-2022 school year through a new partnership, officials announced June 23. The Iowa Center for School Mental Health, a partnership of the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Iowa College...
POTUSWashington Post

Some states are cutting off emergency food-assistance programs and making it harder to qualify

States around the country are attempting to make it harder for needy families to access federal food-assistance programs. Republican lawmakers in Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana and others have proposed more restrictive policies to qualify for food assistance, cutting off benefits to those who have saved a little money or who drive a halfway decent car, or adding paperwork requirements to document tiny changes in income and efforts to find work.
PoliticsYankton Daily Press

Drop In Day-Care Openings Is Putting Hardships On SD Families

A major decline in the availability of affordable child-care options in South Dakota has prevented some parents from entering the workforce and created financial and emotional hardships for low-income families and single parents trying to balance work and daycare needs. Thousands of available daycare slots for children in South Dakota...
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Some see local examples of nationwide senior care staffing shortages

A survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found that the majority of nursing homes and assisted living communities in the U.S. are experiencing shortages in staff — a trend that some are seeing locally, as well. The survey reported that 94% of nursing...
EducationCrain's Detroit Business

Commentary: Why Flexible Spending Accounts for child care are an oxymoron

Child care is a crisis in this country. File that under things that do not really need to be said. While reforms to the system being proposed at the national level are flashy and intended to help those who need it most desperately, it is easy to see how solutions like Universal Child Care may leave a gap for many middle class families who fall in between qualifying for universal child care programs and being able to easily afford the cost of care.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Study ranks Indiana in bottom half of "best states" for working men

Working dads might be happiest in Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Minnesota, New Jersey and Connecticut. If they are earning a living in West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico and Nevada, well, that's where things are the worst. Those assessments are based on rankings in a report from the personal-finance website...
Health Servicesphiladelphiaherald.com

Nursing care important for dementia patients

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): People with dementia receiving home health care visits are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital when there is consistency in nursing staff, according to a new study by researchers in New York University- Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in...
KidsUS News and World Report

Gender Gap in Child Care Increases During Pandemic

Women in low and middle-income countries provided as much as three times more additional, unpaid child care than men during the pandemic, according to a new study from the Center for Global Development. The study, which aggregates data from the United Nations, the World Bank, UNESCO, the OECD and the...
Relationshipsdailymagazine.news

Women, Men Provided Unequal Child Care During Pandemic

Women in low and middle-income countries provided as much as three times more additional, unpaid child care than men during the pandemic, according to a new study from the Center for Global Development. The study, which aggregates data from the United Nations, the World Bank, UNESCO, the OECD and the...