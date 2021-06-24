Cancel
Headland High School graduate Anna Fischer receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

By Jimmy Sailors
Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE – Anna Fischer, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, has big goals for her life. “With a degree in chemical engineering, I plan to work in the medical field at either a laboratory or possibly a pharmaceutical company,” Fischer said. “I can’t wait to be a part of groundbreaking research that can lead to artificial organs to save lives, new systems that can help amputees have better mobility, or help develop new pharmaceuticals that will ultimately help our aging population.”

