Letter: 'For the People Act' benefits every voter
At last, a proposal in the Senate designed to benefit every U.S. citizen: S-1, the For the People Act, which benefits every voter regardless of party. It would let the voter register online or as late as Election Day. Increase security through the use of paper ballots. Raise oversight of election vendors, and encourage the use of risk-limiting audits. Stop wholesale purges of voter lists, conduct automatic registration. Shorten voting lines by means of early voting and vote-by-mail.